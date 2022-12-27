What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to Portland

Charlotte Hornets head coach met with the media after falling to the Trail Blazers.

Difference between first and second halves

"The third quarter, it was our defense. We still scored 28 in the third, which is obviously, you know, a solid quarter. They played almost all zone the second half. We were a little impatient and we didn't shoot the ball very well either. They ran out of their zone well. They had a lot more fastbreak points in the second half."

Postgame message to the team

"My thing is, 3-3 road trip is solid. It's a lot better than going 2-4. We've got to put this behind us, get on the plane, get to San Francisco and try to play four good quarters tomorrow night."

Mark Williams getting meaningful minutes

"Well, he was impressive. I like the way he handled himself, his poise on the court. His basket protection. We were very organized when he was on the floor. He did a good job in his pick-and-roll coverages. I thought he did a really, really good job."

Williams guarding Nurkic

"When he gets the ball that deep, there's not many guys that can [stop him]. He's a big, big man. He's got a good skill level and obviously, he's a veteran player, but Mark did a good job."

If the team wants to return home

"It's been a long trip, but we had energy. Tough building, like I said. The zone changed the game even though we scored against it in the third and they ran out of it. Our transition defense wasn't, in the second half, what it needed to be. But we need to find energy to play better tomorrow night."

