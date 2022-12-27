BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dozens of volunteers came together to dig out friends and neighbors in East Buffalo Thursday. Patti Thomas, of the Thurman Thomas Family Foundation, told 7 News that although roads are being plowed they have heard stories of elderly people snowed in. According to Lydia Dominick, Founder of Buffalo Gives, the goal was to clear sidewalks and driveways so residents could leave their homes.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO