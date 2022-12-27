Read full article on original website
news9.com
2 Injured In NE OKC Shooting; Suspect Arrested
Oklahoma City Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Friday morning near Northeast 63rd Street and Spencer Road north of Spencer. According to police, the shooting happened at around 7:50 a.m. in the parking lot of a convenience store. Police said they received a...
Man Arrested Following Fatal Hit-And-Run Of NW OKC Construction Crew Member
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run involving the suspect driver’s co-worker. The victim, who has not been officially identified by police, was backed over by a work van at a construction site on the northwest side of the city. Police said...
Man In Custody After Escaping Police In Oklahoma City
A man that escaped custody after being involved in a police chase in Spencer has been taken back into custody Thursday evening, according to authorities. Spencer Police said they were in pursuit of the man after a shots fired call Thursday afternoon. The man was taken into custody at a...
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle That Fled The Scene In NW OKC
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a deadly hit and run that happened Wednesday evening in northwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. Police said a worker was run over and killed at a construction site for an apartment complex.
news9.com
Robbery Suspect In Custody After Assault At SW OKC Apartment Complex
A suspect is in custody after a man was beaten black and blue inside the entrance of his apartment complex in southwest Oklahoma City. News 9’s Sylvia Corkill has the details of the man behind the attack, now behind bars.
KOCO
Nearly 20 cars broken into at Oklahoma City apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex woke up Thursday to find 18 cars were broken into. When Morgan Coleman walked out of her unit at the Teagen Apartment Homes to start her day, she found glass shattered around her car. “First, I didn’t notice it,"...
news9.com
Man Arrested, Accused Of Making Approximately 176 False 911 Calls In A Month
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man accused of calling 911 about 176 times since last month. A police report showed that Calvin Irvan would call EMSA, firefighters and police for having high blood pressure. When officers would get there, they said he would become belligerent and aggressive. Calvin is...
news9.com
Suspect Taken Into Custody Following Crime Spree, Shooting In NW OKC
A retired police officer intervened on Monday during an armed robbery at a CVS store on the northwest side of the city. The robbery suspect was taken into custody after allegedly opening fire inside the store and at Oklahoma City police officers. The man’s violent crime spree came to an...
KOCO
Police search for suspect after overnight break-in at Oklahoma City business
OKLAHOMA CITY — A break-in led to two arrests and a search for a third suspect Tuesday morning in Oklahoma City. The owners of a lot near Interstate 35 and Wilshire Boulevard called police about people breaking into their business. When officers arrived, the suspects took off. Police found...
news9.com
Police Investigate Shooting, Chase In NW Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a suspect opened fire at a drug store before leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest Oklahoma City on Monday morning. According to police, it started as a report of a shooting near Northwest 23rd and North Classen Boulevard. Police say the shooting turned into a chase and officers say the suspect then opened fire on officers while trying to flee the scene.
news9.com
Moore Animal Control Attempt To Catch Evasive Little Pig
The Moore Animal Control was caught on camera attempting to catch an evasive little pig. They said Larry the Pig was blocking traffic on Broadway. He's in the process of getting returned to his family Thursday night.
Stillwater Police Arrest 6 In Traffic Stop
A simple traffic stop leads to the arrest of 6 people on drug complaints, according to Stillwater Police. Police said they pulled the car over for an equipment violation, before finding fentanyl in the car. Two people face trafficking complaints, and the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
KOCO
Search for driver underway after hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Oklahoma City. Authorities said two cars were involved in a collision near Northwest 29th Street and Robinson avenue. One of the drivers left the scene. Police have not released information about the driver.
KOKI FOX 23
Florida man sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to steal many Oklahomans’ identities
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Attorney Robert J. Troester announced a Florida man, Andrice Sainvil, 20, pleaded guilty to his role in a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, Economic Security (CARES) Act fraud scheme and sentenced to two years in prison. Sainvil was also ordered to pay more than $26,000 in restitution...
6 Arrested On Drug Complaints After Stillwater Traffic Stop
A traffic stop in Stillwater ended with six people being arrested on drug complaints according to Stillwater Police. Police say they pulled the car over early Tuesday morning for an equipment violation when found fentanyl in the car. Stillwater PD said two of the people in the car are now facing trafficking complaints while the other four were arrested for possession of paraphernalia.
Expect several DUI checkpoints, saturation patrols across Oklahoma City over holiday weekend
Efforts are underway statewide to reduce the number of DUI cases, especially with New Year’s Eve just days away.
