q13fox.com

Widespread rain increases overnight

Seattle - Widespread rain is rapidly tracking across Western Washington. Expect moderate rain throughout the night as this bands hits. We're left with scattered to isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow. Here is a look at the timing of the rain:. Mountain snow is also on the list tonight! A...
q13fox.com

New Year's weekend looks mainly dry in Western Washington

SEATTLE - On and off showers will continue Friday and ease up after the sun goes down, leading to drier weather for the holiday weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, back close to 50 degrees with breezy wind at times. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain showers and mountain snow return Thursday, Friday

SEATTLE - On and off rain showers will hit Western Washington during the daylight hours Thursday, with heavier rain arriving late Thursday night. Temps will stay cool today as a pair of fronts push through the region. The first will be the weakest and is passing through this morning bringing light rain showers to the Puget Sound area.
q13fox.com

Another round of wind and rain on tap

Elsewhere in Puget Sound, gusts could blow between 20-40 mph (max 45-50 mph) on Tuesday. Winds pick up after midnight tonight and linger throughout Tuesday.
MyNorthwest

Thousands across Puget Sound region remain without power early Wednesday following windstorm

Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the season. At the peak, nearly 40,000 customers spread across Western Washington were without power Tuesday evening. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, over 16,000 Puget Sound Energy customers remained impacted, largely focused around Snoqualmie and North Bend. Additional PSE outages have been tracked in the Southworth area as well.
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Powerful winds, flooding and mountain snow Tuesday

SEATTLE - Get ready for an active evening of weather across Western Washington! We're tracking strong, widespread and prolonged winds. Rain will be heavy, increasing the risk for flooding and landslides. Coastal communities are facing a flooding threat today as high tides combine with low pressure in the atmosphere. Later...
CBS San Francisco

Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning

TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
KING 5

Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
KATU.com

Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind

PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
Chronicle

Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory

Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
