Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Widespread rain increases overnight
Seattle - Widespread rain is rapidly tracking across Western Washington. Expect moderate rain throughout the night as this bands hits. We're left with scattered to isolated showers throughout the day tomorrow. Here is a look at the timing of the rain:. Mountain snow is also on the list tonight! A...
q13fox.com
New Year's weekend looks mainly dry in Western Washington
SEATTLE - On and off showers will continue Friday and ease up after the sun goes down, leading to drier weather for the holiday weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will be a bit warmer Friday, back close to 50 degrees with breezy wind at times. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.
q13fox.com
Tonight's Forecast: Winds and rain taper off
It has been an active day! We finished it off with some strong wind gusts across the region. Here is a look at some of the peak wind gusts across Western Washington.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain showers and mountain snow return Thursday, Friday
SEATTLE - On and off rain showers will hit Western Washington during the daylight hours Thursday, with heavier rain arriving late Thursday night. Temps will stay cool today as a pair of fronts push through the region. The first will be the weakest and is passing through this morning bringing light rain showers to the Puget Sound area.
q13fox.com
Heavy rain, winds leave flooding, thousands without power across Puget Sound
A weather system has brought widespread rain to Western Washington and several roadways have closed due to flooding. Now, the region is bracing for more power outages as gusty winds are expected to hit Tuesday afternoon. A High Wind Warning will go into effect for most of the Puget Sound...
q13fox.com
Another round of wind and rain on tap
Elsewhere in Puget Sound, gusts could blow between 20-40 mph (max 45-50 mph) on Tuesday. Winds pick up after midnight tonight and linger throughout Tuesday.
ijpr.org
Heavy rain will hit Northern California and Oregon over the next few days
This atmospheric river will have more impact than others, said Charles Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. He said it will include heavy rain and some snow, which will be a welcome break from drought conditions in the region. "The good thing is that there's gonna be snow...
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
Thousands across Puget Sound region remain without power early Wednesday following windstorm
Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the season. At the peak, nearly 40,000 customers spread across Western Washington were without power Tuesday evening. As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, over 16,000 Puget Sound Energy customers remained impacted, largely focused around Snoqualmie and North Bend. Additional PSE outages have been tracked in the Southworth area as well.
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Powerful winds, flooding and mountain snow Tuesday
SEATTLE - Get ready for an active evening of weather across Western Washington! We're tracking strong, widespread and prolonged winds. Rain will be heavy, increasing the risk for flooding and landslides. Coastal communities are facing a flooding threat today as high tides combine with low pressure in the atmosphere. Later...
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
Timeline: Atmospheric river to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding to Bay Area
Get ready for a winter storm, Bay Area! Rain arrives Monday evening with the heaviest rainfall in the overnight hours. Tuesday's morning commute will be messy and slow, with possible flooding on roads.
My Clallam County
Clallam County “dodges bullet” as western Washington hit with wind and waves
PORT ANGELES — A strong storm system brought heavy rains to western Washington last night, but Clallam County appears to have dodged most of the problems seen in other counties. Thousands of customers across the region are still without power today, following what was the largest windstorm of the...
Surging wind gusts up to 55 mph whip Tri-Cities, Eastern WA
More flights were canceled because Tuesday night’s wind.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
KATU.com
Northwest thaws out while new Pacific storm is on the doorstep bringing rain, gusty wind
PORTLAND, Ore. — While the Columbia River Gorge remains the last real tricky spot in Oregon and Southwest Washington, attention for the weather now turns to a very strong winter storm taking shape in the Pacific Ocean. The front is forecast to come into the region late Monday and early Tuesday. Forecasters say rain and wind will be the focus of this incoming system.
Chronicle
Warm Washington Weather Should Make Ice Storm Mostly a Bad Memory
Lots of work from transportation crews as well as warmer temperatures allowed Snoqualmie Pass to reopen Christmas Day, and with a warm front moving through, post-holiday highway travel should continue to improve. "Hopefully it's a return to normal after a very active weather week before the Christmas holiday," said meteorologist...
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages across western Washington Monday morning. At around 9 a.m., more than 89,000 customers were without power. Here’s a breakdown of which utility companies are seeing outages. Puget Sound Energy: 69,250 customers. Seattle City Light: 9,611 customers. Snohomish PUD: 6,364 customers.
Comments / 1