wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 North can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 138.5 near the construction zone in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile.
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened on I-81N at the 138.5-mile marker. As of 5:22 p.m., traffic was backed up nearly three...
WSLS
Bridge over Molly’s Creek in Campbell County closed due to crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 (Winfall Road) is closed due to a crash, according to VDOT. The bridge is located 1.3 miles east of Route 501 south (Brookneal Highway) in Campbell County, south of Rustburg. A detour is in place with...
WDBJ7.com
Three injured in Bimbo Bakeries fire; millions in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people were injured in a fire at Bimbo Bakeries Wednesday night, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Crews say they responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 1900 block of Blue Hills Dr NE for reports of a structure fire at a commercial facility and found heavy smoke coming from the building.
wfxrtv.com
Crews work to repair several waterline main breaks, roads closed
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Public Works Department (PWD) says crews are working to repair three waterline main breaks in Christianburg. The department says residents may experience intermittent water service interruptions and low water pressures. The waterline main breaks are in the following areas:. Roanoke Street and Wayside Drive...
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
wfxrtv.com
Fire at Bimbo Bakeries causes $2 million in damages
— ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Fire-EMS is reporting they are currently on the scene of a structure fire at a commercial facility. Workers on the scene have confirmed to WFXR the fire is at Bimbo Bakeries. Firefighters say they were dispatched at approximately 8 p.m. to the 1900...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire departments respond to chimney fire
The Bedford Fire Department (Company 1) was dispatched at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, as first due to the 4200 block of McDaniel Road in Bedford County for the report of a chimney fire. The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department (Company 8) (second due), Forest Volunteer Fire Department Rapid Intervention Team...
wfxrtv.com
Daleville apartments flooded by burst pipe
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Troutville and Fincastle fire crews found water damage on all three floors of an apartment building Monday night after a pipe in the sprinkler system burst. Troutville Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Beckner says they initially responded for a fire, but received additional calls that...
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
WSET
'We're a stepping stone:' Roads to Recovery opens new homeless shelter in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — There is a new place for people in need to call home in Lynchburg. On Thursday, Roads to Recovery opened a new homeless shelter. It's called The Shelter at Reset and it's located at 1001 Fifth Street. Right now they have nine beds, which are...
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
pcpatriot.com
Town of Pulaski to establish new drop site behind sheriff’s office
Residents of the Town of Pulaski will soon have available a new large item drop site – or convenience center as they’re also known – located in the town to replace the Dora Highway site. Town Manager Darlene Burcham announced the move at Tuesday’s meeting of council....
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Police warn of increased trailer thefts in the NRV
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning residents in the New River Valley about increasing trailer thefts in the area. They say there have been several in the last few weeks. Police say on Dec. 13 at approximately 4 p.m. an incident started that led to...
WDBJ7.com
Two horses die after falling into frozen ponds within two days
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two horses are dead after getting stuck in different frozen ponds in Bedford County Monday and Tuesday nights. Emergency crews in and around Bedford County rescued one horse Tuesday night out of an icy pond near Leesville Road. However, the horse later died at a vet’s office because of the cold water.
wfxrtv.com
Police search for man involved in armed robbery at Roses Express
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man that robbed a Roses Express on Wednesday night. Police say they responded to 2323 Memorial Avenue for reports of an armed robbery at 7:20 p.m. They say a man entered the store with a knife and stole cash.
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
WSET
Moneta business gets $21,500 grant to expand kitchen operations in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A Moneta business is getting a sizeable investment, thanks to Governor Glenn Youngkin. On Thursday, Youngkin announced the largest-ever award round from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program supporting local farms and food producers. A total of 10...
