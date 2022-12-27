ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Amir Herring talks early practices with Michigan

Michigan signee Amir Herring is taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game practices in preparation for Tuesday's game, but he has already been with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor prior to departing for Orlando. "I enrolled in school, did my physical and everything so I've been practicing with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona

Michigan has been practicing this week while in Arizona in preparation for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and looking good in the process. A few guys are a little dinged up but many of Michigan's biggest playmakers appear poised and ready for action. The gallery below contains a handful of shots from the two open practice sessions from Tempo Diablo Stadium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Four keys and a pick: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — After a month of buildup, countless interviews and seemingly nonstop analysis and pondering, the actual game has arrived. The No. 2 Michigan football team will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game. It's...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer

Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
YPSILANTI, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan

In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for two 2024 in-state athletes

Michigan State football has started to ramp up its recruiting for the 2024 cycle. With three skill position players already committed, the Spartans are in contention for two more. After four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational football camp, Harper...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Comeback

Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan

A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
FRANKLIN, MI
US 103.1

Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan

It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

247Sports

