Amir Herring talks early practices with Michigan
Michigan signee Amir Herring is taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game practices in preparation for Tuesday's game, but he has already been with the Wolverines in Ann Arbor prior to departing for Orlando. "I enrolled in school, did my physical and everything so I've been practicing with...
Alan Bowman still playing for Michigan despite entering transfer portal: 'I wanted to finish what I started'
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Earlier this month, a day after teams’ bowl destinations were announced, the NCAA’s Transfer Portal window opened, giving players and teams a clear window to put together transfer changes in time to enroll in new schools for the winter semester. While generally well-received...
Central Michigan stuns Michigan on late 3-pointer
Jesse Zarzuela scored 19 points, Reggie Bass scored the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining and Central Michigan upset Michigan
Michigan Wolverines Looking Good In Arizona
Michigan has been practicing this week while in Arizona in preparation for Saturday's Fiesta Bowl and looking good in the process. A few guys are a little dinged up but many of Michigan's biggest playmakers appear poised and ready for action. The gallery below contains a handful of shots from the two open practice sessions from Tempo Diablo Stadium.
Four keys and a pick: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — After a month of buildup, countless interviews and seemingly nonstop analysis and pondering, the actual game has arrived. The No. 2 Michigan football team will take on No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday, with the winner advancing to the national championship game. It's...
Eastern Michigan OL transfer collects Louisville offer
Eastern Michigan offensive lineman Marcellus Johnson became a hot target of many college coaches from the moment that he entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound target has garnered scholarship offers from programs representing multiple Power 5 conferences, including Louisville. A...
Michigan State first to offer 2026 OT Pritchett
Trinton Pritchett, a freshman offensive tackle from Auburn (Al.), received his first scholarship offer from Michigan State last week."I honestly felt so blessed this is my.
Maize n Brew
Michigan basketball stunned in 63-61 upset to Central Michigan
In their final out-of-conference game of 2022–23, the Michigan Wolverines were the victims of a stunning 63-61 upset to the Central Michigan Chippewas. At first tip, it looked like it’d be a cruise control kind of a game for Michigan. The Wolverines kept the Chippewas to a sub-40% field goal percentage and an even more dismal 17% three point percentage through the first two timeouts. What kept Central Michigan at the Wolverines’ heels for much of the first half was Michigan’s own up-and-down shooting problems — making six of their first nine shots, than scoring just two of their next 10.
All-American TE Khamari Anderson explains why Kentucky was the choice
Detroit Cass Tech tight end Khamari Anderson is a Kentucky signee taking part in this week's Under Armour All-America Game. Anderson is enrolling at Kentucky on January 5th, so he heads there right after this game. He said he was relieved to be signed and on the verge of enrolling...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
Everything Jim Harbaugh said at his final press conference before the College Football Playoff
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — As Jim Harbaugh himself explained Friday morning at his final press conference ahead of the College Football Playoff, “everything has been said that can possibly be said.”. Harbaugh, TCU coach Sonny Dykes, their assistants and players have done a lot of talking this week...
Michigan State makes 'Top 5' for two 2024 in-state athletes
Michigan State football has started to ramp up its recruiting for the 2024 cycle. With three skill position players already committed, the Spartans are in contention for two more. After four-star cornerback Jaylen Thompson announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday at the Supermax 100 Midwest Invitational football camp, Harper...
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Central Michigan: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Central Michigan 4-8; Michigan 7-4 The Michigan Wolverines will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Central Michigan Chippewas at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Crisler Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. Michigan...
MLive.com
Fiesta Bowl tickets: Michigan vs. TCU prices trending downwards
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Prices for Michigan’s College Football Playoff game against TCU are trending downwards. On SeatGeek, which has partnered with the Fiesta Bowl, the cheapest ticket for Saturday’s game was listed at $149 ($179 with fees) as of Tuesday afternoon. The least expensive listing a few weeks ago, hours after the matchup was announced, was around $300.
Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable
Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Jim Harbaugh has long been known for interesting takes and references, from steak and milk to potato chips in a PB&J to “biblical” quarterback battles to love for Blue Bloods, Judge Judy, The Rockford Files, and Ted Lasso. Even by his standards, though, Harbaugh (seen above answering media questions after arriving Read more... The post Jim Harbaugh chose the most Big Ten introductory music imaginable appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brother Rice boys basketball defeats Grand Blanc in top-3 showdown
SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1) FERNDALE, Mich. — Both the Brother Rice Warriors and the Grand Blanc Bobcats came into Tuesday night’s game undefeated. The No. 2 Warriors (5-0) were able to hand the No. 3 Bobcats (3-1) their first loss of the season with a ...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
247Sports
