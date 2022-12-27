Taylor Swift Is in for an ‘Unstable, Explosive’ 2023, Celebrity Psychic Forecasts: ‘There Will Be a Lot of Drama Around Taylor’

A celebrity psychic has predicted 2023 will be an “unstable, explosive” year for Taylor Swift , but noted the singer is likely already planning on that.

Ticket sales for her “Eras” tour, which kicks off in March, caused a buying frenzy that crashed Ticketmaster. Sales are set to break another record for the singer, making her the all-time highest-grossing female touring artist.

Now, Swift is preparing for a year of life on the road, filled with “suitcases and hotel rooms.” And one astrologer predicts she will find some “surprises, unexpected pivots, and new starts” in the new year.

Taylor Swift | Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift will be on her ‘Eras’ tour in 2023

In November 2022, Swift announced that her “Eras” tour would kick off in 2023. Unfortunately, ticket seekers complained about Ticketmaster for a fiasco that crashed their site. A group of fans sued, alleging the company “intentionally and purposefully misled ticket purchasers” ( NBC News ).

Ticketmaster reached out to select fans to give them a second chance to purchase up to two tickets. “We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced,” an email from the company read. They added that Swift’s team had asked them to create an “additional opportunity” for fans to purchase tickets.

All that aside, Forbes reports that Swift’s tour will “make her the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time.”

Ultimately, Swift could bring home hundreds of millions of dollars from ticket sales.

Taylor Swift will have an ‘unstable, explosive’ year ‘punctuated by suitcases and hotel rooms’ in 2023, astrologer predicts

Celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman told Betway that Swift is “planning on this being an unstable, explosive year,” adding, “She knows the whole year will be punctuated by suitcases and hotel rooms.”

However, Swift, a country-turned-pop superstar, likely “doesn’t mind it at all,” Honigman offered. The psychic also predicted that “there will be a lot of drama around Taylor this year, starting her tour with dates in three main regions.”

“… Slowly, it transpires that the tour can go on and on if she doesn’t make a decision to stop it,” Honigman foretold. “An initial run of a few months grows and grows and her fan base demand more and more dates.”

Ultimately, Swift might have to end her “explosive” run for her own well-being. Honigman predicted, “As she starts to suffer with exhaustion and tiredness, she makes a decision to film or stream the show, so she can end it.”

What else might be in the cards for Swift in 2023? The astrologer shared, “The 7 of Wands Tarot card speaks of surprises, unexpected pivots, and new starts.”

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are seemingly in a ‘Lavender Haze’

Readers hoping for insight into Swift’s relationship with her six-year partner Joe Alwyn can look to her Midnights album, specifically the song “Lavender Haze.”

“I happened upon the phrase ‘Lavender Haze’ when I was watching Mad Men , and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool,” she explained in a video she shared on Instagram . “And it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the ’50s where they would just describe being in love.”

“Like, If you were in the ‘Lavender Haze,’ that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful.”

Later in the clip, she shared, “[In] my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”