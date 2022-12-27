Read full article on original website
A Friday roundup of local events and activities
The Villages is located in the center of Florida’s sweetest spot for outdoor adventures, heritage festivals, cultural destinations and new experiences. Here are some ways to explore the communities surrounding The Villages this week, compiled by Daily Sun reporter Abby Bittner. Light Up Ceremony (7 and 8 p.m. today...
Date Night at Discovery Center returns in January to explore water-themed exhibit
The popular Date Night series at Discovery Center will return on Friday, January 27, 2023, to take participating couples on an H20 adventure through rivers, lakes, and streams, as well as into the atmosphere. The unique and fun experience for adults will begin at 6:30 p.m. with light appetizers and...
Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon returns next week to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Marion County
An annual bowling event to benefit the Habitat for Humanity of Marion County is returning to Ocala next week. The 12th Annual Bowl-2-Build Bowlathon will take place on Thursday, January 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at AMF Galaxy West Lanes, which is located at 1818 SW 17th Street. The theme of this year’s event is “Jurassic Bowl,” and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite Jurassic movie character.
First Friday Art Walk returns to Downtown Ocala on January 6
The next installment of the First Friday Art Walk will take place in downtown Ocala on Friday, January 6, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The art walk is held on the first Friday of each month, beginning in September and running through May. Here is a list of the activities that will be included in January’s event:
‘Long Legs & Fragility’ art exhibit opens next week at Ocala City Hall
A new exhibit by artist Cara Van Leuven will soon be on display at Ocala City Hall, and it will feature horses with long legs. The free exhibit, titled “Long Legs & Fragility,” will open to the public on Friday, January 6, and it will remain on display at Ocala City Hall (110 SE Watula Avenue) through Friday, March 31.
Red-Shouldered Hawk Looking For Breakfast At Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This red-shouldered hawk was concentrating intently on finding breakfast at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Florida Horse Park host the six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association Show is underway Thursday. It will be held at Florida Horse Park. You can watch some of the most agile and quick horses compete in the competition. The show will start Thursday at 8 a.m. and end on January 3rd...
North Central Florida gears up for New Year’s Eve celebrations
NCFL, Fla. (WCJB) - Businesses, restaurants and bars are gearing up for celebrations, as New Year’s Eve is just days away. In Ocala, the First Night New Years event will take place on Saturday. Guests can enjoy activities, performances, and exhibits that will take place around Tuscawilla Park, in...
Final week to view ‘Transitional Moments in Nature’s Landscape’ art exhibit at Ocala City Hall
This is the final week to check out “Transitional Moments in Nature’s Landscape” by Julijana Donovska Prest before the art exhibit leaves Ocala City Hall. In a social media post, Ocala Cultural Arts stated, “Julijana’s love of nature provides constant inspiration for her abstract landscape oil paintings.”
Emily M. Heffter
Emily M. Heffter of Ocala went to her Maker on December 20, 2022 at the age of 96. She was a recent patient at Hawthorne Center for Rehabilitation and Healing of Ocala. She was born in Germany on November 30, 1926. Emily was predeceased in death by her husband Martin of 63 years. Emily emigrated from Germany to the United States with her husband in 1955. Emily worked at the Aetna insurance Company in Hartford, Connecticut until she retired in 1981. In 1991 she and Martin moved to Ocala.
Mary Sue Rich Community Center ribbon cutting ceremony set for January 10
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Tuesday, January 10, from 11 a.m. to noon, to celebrate the opening of the brand-new Mary Sue Rich Community Center at Reed Place in Ocala. The construction of the 41,750-square-foot, two-story community center began in January 2021, and the official certificate of...
Marion County Pets: Fig, Gray, and Danish
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a four-year-old who is the ideal companion Fig. She is a Shepherd mix who enjoys the nice quite life. Next up is a kitty...
North Central Florida Humane Society looking for “The 12 Mutts of Christmas” to be adopted
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Humane Society of North Central Florida say two of the 12 dogs who have been at the shelter the longest now have homes. Of the group of twelve dogs dubbed “The 12 Mutts of Christmas”, Doris and Bo have been adopted.
Florida community comes together to bring home historic World War II tugboat
DELAND, Fla. - A World War II tugboat will soon be on display in Volusia County following a massive effort to get it home. "The boat is in Astor, Florida after coming 4,900 miles from Stockholm, Sweden," said Dan Friend. Friend, a retired teacher, and history buff said the boat...
Magnificent Estate with Master Craftsmanship at Every Turn Asks $9.2 Million in Ocala, Florida
8482 NW 31st Lane Road Home in Ocala, Florida for Sale. 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, Ocala, Florida is a magnificent estate exhibits sophistication, attention to detail, and master craftsmanship at every turn, the amazing outdoor living area, including multiple seating areas, outdoor kitchen with a Francois range hood, infinity pool with spa shelf and jets, separate spa, shower, and beautiful views. This Home in Ocala offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8482 NW 31st Lane Road, please contact Matt Varney (Phone: 352-615-7001) at Ocala Horse Properties, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Ocala Main Street to host family-friendly event on New Year’s Eve
Ocala Main Street will host a family-friendly event in Downtown Ocala this Saturday to ring in the new year. The event, First Night Ocala, will take place on Saturday, December 31, from 5 p.m. until midnight, and it will feature plenty of entertainment at multiple locations throughout Downtown Ocala. According...
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Red Morning Sky In Belleview
The morning sky was a striking shade of red when this photo was taken in Belleview. Thanks to Bruce Cerny for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
