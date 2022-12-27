Target Recalls Over 200,000 Weighted Blankets After 2 Children Suffocated

TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target Corp. have issued a recall for more than 200,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets for children because they can create an asphyxiation risk.

Four children have become trapped in the blankets, including a 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl who both died. The girls were suffocated in their home in April 2022 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., the recall notice said.

The recalled blankets weigh six pounds and measure 60 inches long and 40 inches wide They have a removable, waterproof, washable cover in one of eight different prints or colors. These are unicorn white and unicorn pink, space navy, blue constellation, buffalo plaid red, pink, blue and gray.

The item numbers are printed on the fabric tag attached to the removable covers of the blankets. Item numbers are 097-02-0140 for unicorn - white, 097-02-0148 for space navy, 097-02-0361 for pink, 097-02-0363 for blue, 097-02-0364 for gray, 097-02-1603 for buffalo plaid – red, 097-02-3904 for blue constellation and 097-02-3905 for unicorn – pink.

The blankets, which were made in China, were sold for $40 between December 2018 and September 2022 exclusively at Target stores and online.

Customers can contact Target for a refund by calling 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Standard Time daily or going to any Target store. Online customers can go to www.target.com and click on “recall information” and then “home goods.”

The chain is also reaching out to all known customers to directly arrange returns. Customers will receive a credit for $40 or more if the purchase receipt shows a higher price. Customers can also click the “products recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

SOURCE: U.S. Product Safety Commission, news release, Dec. 22, 2022