The Myrtle Beach area will get some warmth by the end of this week ... finally

Temperatures in Myrtle Beach are expected to rise after the second coldest Christmas the area has seen since 1989.

According to the latest weather briefing, the arctic high pressure that fell across the region on Friday will gradually weaken and moderate, allowing for a warming trend this week.

The high will finally move off the Southeast U.S. coast at the end of the week, Steven Pfaff, Chief Meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said in the briefing.

Here are the temperatures expected for the coastal area across Northeast SC and Southeast NC this week.

Tuesday: 48 F

Wednesday: 53 F

Thursday: 61 F

Friday: 65 F

No significant impacts from the cold are expected this week.