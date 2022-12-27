Read full article on original website
Related
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
A flight attendant reveals why shorts should not be worn on an airplane
Sitting in an airplanePhoto byHans IsaacsononUnsplash. While most people in the U.S. are not worried about wearing shorts in this weather. In a couple of months, it will get very warm again in parts of the country and shorts will be the most popular item of clothing to wear.
Huge Sturgeon Takes Off in ‘Insane Jump’ Right Beside Anglers’ Boat
A giant river monster made an insane jump next to a fishing boat and the angler’s got it all on video, turning the clip into one of the latest viral sensations. The wild footage was captured recently during a Yves Bisson charter traveling on the Fraser River in British Columbia.
NBC Washington
See Dog Coaxed From Above Frozen Utah Waterfall in Christmas Day Rescue
A dog that went missing during a snowy Christmas Eve hike has been rescued and reunited with its family. Nala and her owner became separated during a hike near Waterfall Canyon in Weber County, Utah, according to the Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue. The man was unable to find her...
Comments / 0