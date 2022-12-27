Read full article on original website
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Ford Takes Most Recalled Manufacturer Crown For 2022
Those that have been paying attention over the past year or more are already aware that Ford has issued its fair share of recalls over that time span, a number that continues to grow as the calendar continues to turn. Among that group, some of the more notable issues relate to the Ford Escape over a fire risk and a shift cable detachment issue, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, which face blower motor failure problems, Ford F-150 wiper motor failures, the Ford Bronco Sport over a fuel injector issue, and the Ford Transit Connect and Fusion, both of which were plagued by a problematic shifter cable bushing. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting Ford as the most recalled manufacturer for 2022 – an “honor” that it also earned in 2021.
Leaked: 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Revealed Early
We already knew that 2023 will bring us the first-ever hybrid Corvette, and we have many sets of spy shots to prove it. But, in all those spy shots, the Corvette E-Ray was heavily camouflaged, making it hard to spot anything of the exterior look. Now, thanks to an error from Chevrolet's IT department, we get to see the E-Ray in all its glory. The car made a quick appearance on the 2024 Corvette configurator, and before Chevy realized it, the guys over at Corvette Blogger were able to take a few screenshots, and they shared them with the rest of the world.
One-of-a-kind Chevrolet Corvette surfaces at auction and could be worth over $3 million
The only 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 convertible that was ever built and valued in the millions is being auctioned in January in Arizona.
Ford's V-8 Engine Lineup Gets A New Member - The Megazilla!
With the global push for electrification and smaller displacements, are the V-8 engine’s days numbered? Possibly, but not just yet. Ford is currently one of the major advocates of the V-8 engine, with models such as the Mustang GT, F-150 pickup, and Super Duty still carrying around eight cylinders spread across two cylinder banks, arranged in the shape of a “vee”. And its line-up is only growing stronger, with the “Megazilla” crate engine the latest addition to an already impressive portfolio, with even more variations slated to come out in the near future. As we explore these newcomers, let’s take a tour through the Blue Oval’s offerings and realize that the V-8 does indeed live on, at least for a little while longer.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Heads To Taiwan In 2023
Since its launch in North America in late 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has expanded its reach across the globe, going on sale in places like Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and China. Altogether, a grand total of 150,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, though even more have been built in China for the local market as well. Now, the Mach-E continues its global expansion, as the automaker has announced that the EV crossover is destined for Taiwan next year.
Ford Bronco Raptor Races Hennessey VelociRaptor 400: Video
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor made its debut earlier this year with a whopping 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, compliments of its twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine. The high-performance off-road SUV has been highly praised since its introduction, drawing the interest of the likes of Vaugh Gittin Jr. Hennessey Performance made its own high-performance version of the Bronco known as the VeliciRaptor 400, and finally, the two have been pitted against one another to find out how bone-stock performance stacks up against the modified machine.
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is The Ultimate 800 Horsepower Track-Toy Car
If you think of some of the most successful race cars in the automotive history, it’s quite likely that the Ford GT40 is one of the models that comes to mind. After a not so very successful racing debut in 1964, the GT40 ended up with four consecutive Le Mans wins. The last of the series was the GT40 Mk IV - a model that ran in only two races, the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. It won both events. The MK IV was built around a reinforced J chassis and was powered by the same 7.0-liter V-8 engine as the Mk II - a decision that didn't surprise anyone since the Mk II scored the triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish. As a tribute to the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV and to mark the end of the current generation GT, Ford announced the new GT Mk IV - "the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever." It comes only a month after the GT LM Edition was unveiled back in October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar.
Urban explorer finds abandoned barn filled with forgotten classic cars worth $210K
A LUCKY photographer and filmmaker has stumbled upon an old barn in Canada with eight abandoned classic cars made from 1962 to 1984. While the vintage vehicles were in varying states of decay, the lot’s value is estimated to be around $210,000. This urban explorer named Dave grabbed a...
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
Mansory's Maserati MC20 Looks Like A GT3 Racer For The Street
The aftermarket can be a beautiful thing, transforming cars into insane performance machines or some of the best looking models to hit the road. However, the aftermarket has been the perpetrator of some nasty automotive crimes as well. Ever see an old Honda Civic covered in fake vents and scoops an obnoxious fart-can exhaust? Yeah, that is also a result of the aftermarket. Mansory has always been at the crossroads of those two extremes. Mansory has a habit of taking wildly expensive cars and making them faster as well as fitting them with some interesting body kits, and the latest car to get the treatment is the Maserati MC20. And this one can be put into the "win" column for the customizing firm.
Alfa Romeo And Zagato Unveil Their Latest Project, The Stunning Giulia SWB
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
Ram reveals the name for its electric truck set to compete with Ford Lightning, Silverado EV
Ram’s electric truck is set to debut in less than a week, and up until recently, it wasn’t exactly clear what it would be called. A new trademark filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office indicates it could go by the name Ram 1500 REV. Ram...
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
Ford Bronco Sport ATP Up Nearly Seven Percent In Q3 2022
With low inventory, high demand, and scant few incentives continuing to keep used and new vehicle prices afloat, consumers are finding deals harder and harder to come by these days. Even though things have improved slightly in recent months in terms of inventory, at least, prices continue to hover around record levels. Blue Oval models are no exception to this rule either, as according to Cox Automotive data, the average transaction price of the Ford Bronco Sport rose nearly seven percent in Q3 of 2022.
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Review Roundup: Worthy Of The Name
The Ford Maverick has only been around for a little over a year, but it immediately caught the attention of a large number of customers looking for an affordable and economical compact pickup – something that hadn’t previously been available for a number of years. Since then, demand has far exceeded supply, and quite a few are still waiting to take delivery of their new Maverick. However, the new model year is bringing about some changes for the pickup – most notably, the addition of the all-new 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, adding to a list of off-road-focused models such as the Ford Bronco Raptor SUV, Ford Bronco Everglades, and Ford F-150 Raptor R pickup. Now that a variety of outlets have had the chance to review the off-road-focused package, it’s clear that it’s a nice addition to the Maverick lineup, too.
Ford Patent Filed For Wind Throb Mitigation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a wind throb mitigation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 31st, 2020, published on December 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11535090. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of patents aimed...
Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction
A crazy Mustang built by Zimmer was recently auctioned off and sold for more than anyone thought was possible. The post Ludicrous Zimmer Mustang Mashup Sells for Almost $30,000 at Auction appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
