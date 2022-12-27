Read full article on original website
Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
Derek Carr’s time with the Raiders is over. Las Vegas on Wednesday announced that they are benching Carr, who will be away from the team for the final two games of the regular season. His absence will allow him to avoid injury as the Raiders prepare to trade their former franchise quarterback. The big question... The post 2 teams listed as betting favorite to land Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr will be benched for the remainder of the season. While performance is the obvious reason the move was made, it was not the only motive. The Raiders want to preserve Carr’s health in anticipation of a potential offseason trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler... The post Report reveals 1 big reason Raiders benched Derek Carr appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Based on the financials of the massive contract extension the Las Vegas Raiders gave Derek Carr in the offseason if
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Carr benching starts QB carousel Bears can take advantage of originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While the Bears were starting preparations for their Week 17 game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, a decision was made 1,747 miles away that could eventually reverberate to Halas Hall. The 6-9 Las...
The San Francisco 49ers are closing in on getting their best offensive weapon back. According to David Lombardi of The Athletic, star wide receiver/running back Deebo Samuel is working out on Wednesday and there's a chance that he's back practicing with the team on Thursday. This comes just two and...
Derek Carr has been benched. This Sunday, when the Las Vegas Raiders will face the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders will start Jarret Stidham. Not only will Carr not start, but rookie free agent Chase Garbers will also serve as the backup. According to ESPN, Carr will step away from the team for the remainder of the season to not be a distraction. A source notes both sides thought his absence “was best.”
Terrell Owens is very serious about returning to the NFL. Gregory Daniel, Owens' agent, told Sports Illustrated that they have been speaking with the Dallas Cowboys' office in recent days about Owens possibly returning to the league. Owens, 49, hasn't played in the NFL since 2010 but has been playing pro football recently as he joined the league Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.
San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa has been playing some of the best football of his career this season. Unfortunately for the NFL’s sack leader, he has now appeared on the injury report. Nick Bosa was a non-participant in the 49ers practice on Wednesday. He is currently...
Well, it turns out Derek Carr won't be the only notable player sitting out the Raiders' final two games of the regular season. On Wednesday, the Raiders officially placed defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman on injured reserve. Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders...
The playoff scenario for the Jacksonville Jaguars has been set in stone: If they beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, they will win the AFC South and reach the playoffs. So with an inconsequential Week 17 game against the Houston Texans this weekend, what is head coach Doug Pederson's plans for the starters?
Last offseason, the Raiders acquired Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Packers. Many fans believe the All-Pro wideout is starting to regret the move. Adams received a five-year, $140 million deal from the Raiders as part of the trade. While he may love that contract, his current situation in Las Vegas is unfortunate to say the least.
Trace McSorley’s NFL career is on the rise, and he’s a viral TikTok sensation. Although it seems things couldn’t get any better for the quarterback, they just might. After announcing his engagement, the Arizona Cardinals star is going to be a married man in 2023. Trace McSorley’s fiancée, Kasey Morano, is also a former outstanding Nittany Lions athlete, just like her future husband. So we reveal more about Trace McSorley’s wife-to-be’s background in this Kasey Morano wiki.
The Miami Heat have assigned Nikola Jovic to the Sioux Falls Skyforce before Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets.
The NFL should consider keeping fantasy football fans engaged as many late season games aren't competitive.
