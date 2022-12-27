Warmer temps, clearing skies, and more sunshine as our days begin to get longer!

Tuesday we continue to warm up as our winds shift and more sunshine is expected! A few passing clouds here and there but overall, a big improvement as we push into the mid and upper 30! However, with the warm up comes the thaw so watch for falling ice from rooftops, streetlights, mountain sides and the likes.

*Fun Fact, since the Winter Solstice on December 21st, we’ve added 6 minutes of daylight to our day. Onwards and upwards to the Summer Solstice.

Wednesday warms up even more with sunshine! Highs pushing into the mid and upper 40s! Finally leaving that arctic air behind us.

Thursday will see a few passing clouds but we remain dry. Winds continue to pump in the heat from the southwest as many of us hit the upper 40s and low 50s!

Friday starts off nice with sunshine and warmer temps pushing into the mid and upper 50s! Clouds build in late as do the showers Friday night in to Saturday.

New Years Eve, Saturday our next rain maker moves in and will be with us all day. Showers and downpours likely throughout the day but we remain warm as we inch ever closer to the 60 degree mark with most towards the south and west reaching it. New Years Eve parties should think about moving their events inside since rain will continue for the overnight.

New Years Day, Sunday we’re kicking of 2023 on a soggy note as we continue to see scattered showers moving though. We’ll see a steady decrease in shower activity as the day goes on, but just don’t put that umbrella away just yet. Temps still running well above average in the mid and upper 50s!

Monday, hopefully you take an extra day off in the federal observance of New Year’s Day as we’ll enjoy sunshine as temps once again in the 50s! Not a bad start to the first week of 2023.

In your extended day forecast 2023 may start off on a soggy note with rain but this is winter and we all know cold weather isn’t always too far away. As we get 2023 underway, expect temps to drop back below average as we return to the 30s and 40s. At least for those that don’t like snow, no real indications of any measurable snow…just yet.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Plenty of sun, still warming up. Highs around mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies, much warmer! Highs near low 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy and still getting warm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Scattered showers, overcast. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers early! Highs near the 60 mark!

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs remain near the 60 mark.

TUESDAY

A few stray showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Stray showers will still be possible. Highs in the mid50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers/mtn mixing. Highs slide into the low 40s.

