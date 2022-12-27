Average Michigan gas prices drop below $3 a gallon

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Average gas prices in the state of Michigan are now below $3 per gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices are down 7 cents from a week ago, and Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

This price is down drastically from where we were just a few weeks ago. At this time last month, average prices were 66 cents more per gallon.

Locally, Lansing drivers can find some of the lowest prices in the state, according to AAA. The average per gallon price in Lansing is $2.91.

According to AAA, increasing supply and low gas demand are pushing prices lower.

“As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year.”

The most expensive places to fill up in the state are Traverse City ($3.21), Jackson ($3.11), and Ann Arbor ($3.03).

The least expensive places are Saginaw ($2.85), Flint ($2.88), and Lansing ($2.91).

