ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Gunfire, rats, a crash and more: 5 news stories at a coney island in 2022

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8l6g_0jva120u00

(WWJ) Named for the popular Detroit-style chili dogs they serve, coney island restaurants can be found by the dozen all across the city, and the suburbs.

As we take a look back at year in news, here are five incidents that occurred at a coney island in 2022:

NEW YEAR'S DAY CONEY CRASH : Less than an hour into the New Year, on Jan 1, 2022, a truck crashed into Zorba’s Coney Island, at E. McNichols Road and Hoover, sending customers inside the restaurant scrambling. Police released video of an SUV squeezing between two parked cars and slamming through the front of the dinner. Luckily, there were no serious injuries. And while the driver and passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, they were arrested and charged days later .

"HUGE" RATS & REOPENING: In September, 2022, the iconic Lafayette Coney Island — one of two landmark coney spots in the heart of downtown, was shuttered after videos showed rats scurrying through the restaurant . After a failed health inspection, a protest by local residents, and a much-needed deep cleaning , the restaurant reopened for business about a month later. (Did you miss the rat video? Watch it HERE ).

CONEY BURGLARS COME UP EMPTY: Also downtown in September, Detroit police said at least two suspects broke into historic American Coney Island — said to be the city's oldest family-run restaurant — and got away with a cash register Only, the joke was on the thieves, police said, as the register was empty at the time. Police investigating the burglary said they believed the same suspects may be the same crooks responsible for similar crimes in that area.

GUNMAN UNHAPPY WITH HIS ORDER : In August, Detroit Police released a photo of a man who opened fire at an employee of Hollywood Coney Island , in the 20200 block of Grand River Ave. According to investigators, the suspect got upset when he claimed his food order was wrong. He then pulled a gun and shot at the 42-year old woman who was working at the counter. She was behind bullet-proof glass, and no injuries were reported.

SENTENCING FOR CONEY ISLAND KILLER On June 6 of this year, a 27-year-old man was ordered to spend at least the next four decades behind bars for a 2020 quadruple shooting at a Detroit coney island that left three people dead. The fourth victim survived the shooting, at Eagle's Coney Island on Dexter Ave. , which stemmed from a comment one of the victims made about Douglas’s girlfriend. Douglas was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Each count carries a 40-60-year sentence.

BIRMINGHAM CONEY ON FIRE: Fire crews from multiple departments raced to put out a big fire that broke out at Greek Islands Coney in downtown Birmingham in August. Firefighters had to evacuate an employee who was found trying to extinguish the flames inside the restaurant, while "three to four foot flames were coming out of the roof." Fortunately, the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Video: Driver speeds down Detroit streets, exceeding 130 mph

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver is arrested Wednesday after speeding through Detroit streets, exceeding speeds of 130 mph.The incident was captured on chopper video and posted on social media by Michigan State Police. Authorities captured the driver traveling southbound on Hoover Street, later traveling on Gratiot Avenue and Eight Mile Road."He just passed me. His underbody's on fire," one officer said in the video.The driver was spotted getting out of the car on Berden Street and Yorkshire Road before getting into the passenger seat of another vehicle.That vehicle eventually stopped on Outer Drive, and the suspect was taken into custody.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit police release video of suspect in deadly carjacking shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car on the city's west side.Police say Tracie Golden was shot and killed around 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive. First responders rushed Golden to the hospital, but she did not survive. The suspect is shown on video approaching Golden before revealing a handgun and shooting her in the chest. Police say the suspect stole Golden's car keys and other valuables before fleeing the scene in her dark charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey. The...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Southfield police looking for teen runaway

The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who voluntarily left her home late Wednesday or early Thursday. Deasia Williams is described as a black female with a medium complexion, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds. She has red and black long hair.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Warren trailer park conditions have residents, city officials fed up

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Residents at the Landmark Estates mobile home community in Warren are speaking out about what they call deplorable living conditions. "A lot needs to be addressed here," said David Denmark. "I feel the owners are denying the fact that they’re responsible. "Landmark Estates residents...
WARREN, MI
100.5 The River

Detroit: Where The Tow Truck Drivers Are Packing Heat

I don't know why a bandit in the Motor City tried to rob a tow truck driver. I only know he'll never do it again. A Gunman Tried To Rob A Detroit Tow Truck Driver On Monday. An armed gunman attempted to rob a tow truck driver on the city's northeast side at 9:30 Monday morning. He probably was unaware that the tow truck driver also was armed, and he got the drop on the robber, killing him almost instantly.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Traffic stop for stolen license plate

TAYLOR — A driver with a license plate reported as stolen was subject to a traffic stop the night of Dec. 14 in the Meijer parking lot, 14640 Pardee Road. The driver, a 24-year-old Westland woman, said the car, a maroon 2009 Chevy Impala, belonged to her boyfriend, a 25-year-old Detroit man. However, while the vehicle was registered to another person with the boyfriend’s last name, the plate was not registered to the vehicle and was reported stolen out of Taylor five days earlier.
TAYLOR, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy