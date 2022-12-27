Gunfire, rats, a crash and more: 5 news stories at a coney island in 2022

(WWJ) Named for the popular Detroit-style chili dogs they serve, coney island restaurants can be found by the dozen all across the city, and the suburbs.

As we take a look back at year in news, here are five incidents that occurred at a coney island in 2022:

NEW YEAR'S DAY CONEY CRASH : Less than an hour into the New Year, on Jan 1, 2022, a truck crashed into Zorba’s Coney Island, at E. McNichols Road and Hoover, sending customers inside the restaurant scrambling. Police released video of an SUV squeezing between two parked cars and slamming through the front of the dinner. Luckily, there were no serious injuries. And while the driver and passenger in the vehicle fled on foot, they were arrested and charged days later .

"HUGE" RATS & REOPENING: In September, 2022, the iconic Lafayette Coney Island — one of two landmark coney spots in the heart of downtown, was shuttered after videos showed rats scurrying through the restaurant . After a failed health inspection, a protest by local residents, and a much-needed deep cleaning , the restaurant reopened for business about a month later. (Did you miss the rat video? Watch it HERE ).

CONEY BURGLARS COME UP EMPTY: Also downtown in September, Detroit police said at least two suspects broke into historic American Coney Island — said to be the city's oldest family-run restaurant — and got away with a cash register Only, the joke was on the thieves, police said, as the register was empty at the time. Police investigating the burglary said they believed the same suspects may be the same crooks responsible for similar crimes in that area.

GUNMAN UNHAPPY WITH HIS ORDER : In August, Detroit Police released a photo of a man who opened fire at an employee of Hollywood Coney Island , in the 20200 block of Grand River Ave. According to investigators, the suspect got upset when he claimed his food order was wrong. He then pulled a gun and shot at the 42-year old woman who was working at the counter. She was behind bullet-proof glass, and no injuries were reported.

SENTENCING FOR CONEY ISLAND KILLER On June 6 of this year, a 27-year-old man was ordered to spend at least the next four decades behind bars for a 2020 quadruple shooting at a Detroit coney island that left three people dead. The fourth victim survived the shooting, at Eagle's Coney Island on Dexter Ave. , which stemmed from a comment one of the victims made about Douglas’s girlfriend. Douglas was found guilty of three counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Each count carries a 40-60-year sentence.

BIRMINGHAM CONEY ON FIRE: Fire crews from multiple departments raced to put out a big fire that broke out at Greek Islands Coney in downtown Birmingham in August. Firefighters had to evacuate an employee who was found trying to extinguish the flames inside the restaurant, while "three to four foot flames were coming out of the roof." Fortunately, the restaurant was closed at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.