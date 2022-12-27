ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo moved to tears by sweet Christmas wish from legendary flutist James Galway

By Maia Kedem
 3 days ago

A baddy flute player in her own right, this Christmas Lizzo got a gift that literally moved her to tears. Taking to social media to share the sweet surprise, Lizzo posted a video she received from famous flutist James Galway , as well as her tearful reaction.

"Merry Christmas Lizzo, from your number one fan," Galway said with a big smile, after playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree.

When re-posting the vid for all of her fans to see, Lizzo wrote, THIS IS THE GREATEST GIFT @sirjamesgalway WISHED *ME* A MERRY CHRISTMAS!! PRICE WENT UP.” She followed up with another video showing just how much the sweet Christmas message affected her.

Seen crying and wiping away tears, Lizzo says "Is that f***ing James? Is that f***ing James Galway?”

Love this for her. And love the naughty Christmas spirit photoshoot vibes she served up (seen below) for us.

