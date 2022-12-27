ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

CBS News

Belarus says it shot down a Ukrainian missile in its airspace

Ukraine says it shot down more Russian drones. And Belarusian officials are claiming the Ukrainian missile shot down over Belarus during Russia's onslaught did not cross over accidentally. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins us with the latest.
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
CBS News

How Ukraine is responding to Russia's latest air assault

Ukraine is once again accusing Russian forces of targeting civilians with its latest attack on the nation. Thursday's air strikes hit several Ukrainian cities, destroying critical infrastructure. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has the latest.
CBS News

In testimony to Jan. 6 committee, former White House deputy chief of staff Anthony Ornato said he didn't recall heated motorcade interaction with Trump

Anthony Ornato, a former White House deputy chief of staff in the Trump administration as well as a former longtime Secret Service official, repeatedly told the Jan. 6 House select committee that he had no recollection of a heated interaction between former President Donald Trump and U.S. Secret Service agents, according to a transcript of his testimony, released Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS News

Police investigating "all possible angles" after sudden deaths of wealthy Russian lawmaker and companion at Indian hotel

Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticized the Ukraine war and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said this week. The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.
CBS News

Cops deliver baby outside U.S. Senate

Two Capitol Police officers provided aid when a Washington, D.C., schoolteacher waited a little too long to head to the hospital to deliver her baby. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the arrival of Baby Quinn on Constitution Avenue.
CBS News

CBS News

