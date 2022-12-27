Read full article on original website
Belarus says it shot down a Ukrainian missile in its airspace
Ukraine says it shot down more Russian drones. And Belarusian officials are claiming the Ukrainian missile shot down over Belarus during Russia's onslaught did not cross over accidentally. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio joins us with the latest.
Russian forces launch drones into Ukraine overnight as Moscow ramps up its attacks
Ukraine's military shot down 16 drones overnight as Russian forces ramped up their attacks. It comes a day after Moscow launched its largest wave of strikes in weeks. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee discusses the latest from Ukraine.
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Putin rages against West in New Year message to his people: Fatigued dictator appears on state TV
Putin, 70, looked strained and worn as he addressed Russians on television in each of the country's 11 time zones just before midnight.
Russia Loses 16 Armored Vehicles, Hundreds of Troops in a Day: Ukraine
Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a video message that Moscow would soon announce a new wave of mobilization.
Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says
Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.
Speculation Swirls as Putin Accused of Using Same Woman in Multiple Photos
Many believe the same blonde woman appeared in multiple photos behind the Russian leader, showing up as a soldier, a sailor and a religious worshipper.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
How Ukraine is responding to Russia's latest air assault
Ukraine is once again accusing Russian forces of targeting civilians with its latest attack on the nation. Thursday's air strikes hit several Ukrainian cities, destroying critical infrastructure. CBS News foreign correspondent Ian Lee has the latest.
New Year's celebrations ring in 2023 in U.S. and around the world
New York City ushered in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in iconic Times Square, anchoring New Year's celebrations across the United States. The night culminated with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere 12 feet in diameter and weighing almost six tons descended from its lofty perch atop One Times Square.
In testimony to Jan. 6 committee, former White House deputy chief of staff Anthony Ornato said he didn't recall heated motorcade interaction with Trump
Anthony Ornato, a former White House deputy chief of staff in the Trump administration as well as a former longtime Secret Service official, repeatedly told the Jan. 6 House select committee that he had no recollection of a heated interaction between former President Donald Trump and U.S. Secret Service agents, according to a transcript of his testimony, released Friday.
Former Pope Benedict XVI, first pope in centuries to resign, dies at age 95
Rome — Benedict XVI, the pope who shocked the world by stepping down from the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, has died at the age of 95. The Vatican announced his death on Saturday. Benedict had been in failing health and his successor, Pope Francis, said...
Police investigating "all possible angles" after sudden deaths of wealthy Russian lawmaker and companion at Indian hotel
Indian police are investigating the sudden deaths of a wealthy Russian politician who reportedly criticized the Ukraine war and his travelling companion at a luxury hotel, authorities said this week. The body of Pavel Antov, 65, was found Saturday in a pool of blood outside his lodgings in eastern Odisha state, where he was on holiday with three other Russian nationals.
Cops deliver baby outside U.S. Senate
Two Capitol Police officers provided aid when a Washington, D.C., schoolteacher waited a little too long to head to the hospital to deliver her baby. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the arrival of Baby Quinn on Constitution Avenue.
