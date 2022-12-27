ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction

While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles

A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
