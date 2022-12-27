"I need you to be who you are, and we’ll adjust to you" - Vince Carter revealed how Jason Kidd reacted when he joined the New Jersey Nets

Vince Carter didn't expect Jason Kidd to give him the green light to run the show for the Nets.

Over the years, we’ve seen a handful of NBA duos who failed to develop a lasting harmonious coexistence because of ego and conflict of interests. If we are to make a list, Shaq and Kobe would be up there, as well as James Harden and Chris Paul. However, the same can't be said about former New Jersey Nets dynamic duo Vince Carter and Jason Kidd .

Taking over The Garden State

In December 2004, the Toronto Raptors gave up on Carter amid a rocky relationship and shipped the All-Star to the Nets. In New Jersey, “Vinsanity” was cautious about fitting in given that it was Kidd’s team. At this point, Carter was approaching maturity and he didn’t want to make the same mistakes he made in Toronto. So, in his head, he’d just tag along.

However, Kidd didn’t see it that way. Instead, the J-Kidd reversed it and wholeheartedly let New Jersey be Carter’s new playground.

“I remember just saying, ‘I’m just trying to fit in,’” Carter told The Athletic in a Q&A in 2020. “Jason Kidd said, ‘No. I need you to be who you are, and we’ll adjust to you.’ It was just a pretty cool situation. You get there, and you know who Kidd is. He’s a Hall of Fame player, and you saw the success and the up-and-coming star Jefferson was becoming as a two-way player on both ends, and a transition guy who could get out and finish and you just wanted to fit in with what was going on.”

Grateful for Kidd’s unexpected gesture, Carter returned the favor in the most natural way ever – being the electrifying Vince Carter that he is.

“I have never seen anything like Vince Carter,” former Nets forward Richard Jefferson said . “I was fortunate enough to play with LeBron, and obviously, LeBron had the size, but there was nothing that I have ever seen this man not be able to do. Left-hand finishes, left-hand dunks, 360 layups, handling it like a point guard. I think to me he is the most talented player that I have ever seen in my life.”

A friendship on and off the court

Carter and Kidd played for four and a half seasons. The Nets’ adjustment paid off as “Vinsanity” gave the team his career-best 23.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in that stretch. The beautiful relationship between Carter and Kidd didn’t end in that stint as the pair became good friends even off the court.