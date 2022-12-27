Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Three Indiana Towns Made the Top Ten on the List of Best Small Cities in America
Living in a "big" city certainly has its advantages - lots of things to see and do, lots of shopping and dining choices, and lots of people - but big city life isn't for everybody. The same things that make a big city attractive to some, also drive others away to live in a smaller city. In fact, some studies show that nearly half of Americans prefer to live in the suburbs, as opposed to urban or rural areas. A couple of reasons for this include smaller populations and a lower cost of living.
wbiw.com
Wilson, Millers go extra time to conquer BNL in classic Hall of Fame finale
NEW CASTLE – With the intensity level at maximum, with a championship hanging on her shoulders, Reagan Wilson went into attack mode. Not to be denied. Not by two defenders, not by anything as she roared into scoring range and launched the final shot of an instant classic. She...
clintoncountytoday.com
Former Mayor Chris McBarnes Responds to Harsh Statements made by City Councilman Michael Brite
FRANKFORT, Ind. – In an exclusive interview with Clinton County Today, the longest serving mayor in Frankfort history, Chris McBarnes, responded to harsh comments made by city councilman Michael Brite during a December 12 meeting after learning of McBarnes’ comments on Facebook regarding local government agencies and in support of local candidates in the May 2023 primary.
WNDU
3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County
The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
WISH-TV
National Guard shifts messaging for new generation
GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — There was plenty of Army green in Greentown at a recent home basketball game. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams at Eastern High School wore uniforms featuring camouflage patterns and the Indiana National Guard’s name. Several students wore military-style clothing or even entire Army Combat Uniform ensembles. A trio of National Guard recruiters talked with students about potential military careers at a booth outside the gym and later joined them in the stands to cheer on the home team.
casscountyonline.com
Voorhees announces candidacy for Logansport Mayor
Logansport native and internationally known photographer Rich Voorhees has announced he will run for the Republican nomination for Mayor of the City of Logansport. “We need a community conversation on the direction of this city. For far too long decisions have been made with little or no public engagement and the result has not always served the residents of the community well.”
lhsmagpie.com
The New Addition to Town
It’s the season of new additions to town with the mall being remodeled and multiple chains making an expansion to the already growing uptown. One of those new chains comes back after a long break with Wendy’s making an appearance once again in Logansport. Sophomore Andy Rojas-Rodriguez thinks...
Waste Management customers say trash hasn't been picked up in weeks
Waste Management acquired Ray’s Trash Service in Sept. 2022 and the transition is expected to be compete in early Feb. 2023. In the meantime, customers are complaining about delays and misses.
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Department Receives Two Reports Of Individuals Leaving The Scene Of An Accident
At around 10:15 on December 27th, officer George Spencer with the White County Sheriff’s Department responded to 43 County Road 700 North in reference to a report of a vehicle having left the roadway and damaging a vinyl fence to the east side of the residence. Spencer met with Rance Short who stated that between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. an unknown vehicle struck his fence causing a large amount of damage. Short told the officer that he found and removed several items that he believed must have been thrown from the vehicle at the time that it struck the fence. Officer Spencer observed the items which included a plumbing fixture, Sawzall blades, a tape measure and what appeared to be the center cap from a Moto Metal wheel. Short told the officer he didn’t know who may have damaged the fence. Spencer advised Short that an incident report will be completed and placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
