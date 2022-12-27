There’s a cloud hanging over Republicans’ takeover of the House next week — and for once, it’s not former President Donald Trump. Congressman-elect George Santos, whose victory in a New York district last month was key to the GOP flipping the chamber, insists he’s coming to Congress despite admitting this week to fabricating key parts of his biography. There’s a growing range of probes into his lies, with CNN reporting Wednesday night that federal prosecutors in New York are investigating his finances and local prosecutors are “looking into” his fabrications.

