Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Channel 3000
Trump’s tax returns confirm he paid little in federal income taxes in his first and last year of presidency
Six years of Donald Trump’s federal tax returns released on Friday show the former president paid very little in federal income taxes the first and last year of his presidency, claiming huge losses that helped limit his tax bill. The returns, long shrouded in secrecy, were released to the...
Channel 3000
Biden faces international climate-aid challenge
WASHINGTON — Even with Democrats narrowly controlling both houses of Congress, President Joe Biden was unable to convince lawmakers to fully fund his requests for contributions in fiscal 2022 or 2023 to international funds that help poor nations address climate change. Biden pledged to the United Nations in 2021...
Channel 3000
House GOP leadership silent as incoming congressman’s lies threaten to overshadow their ascent to power
There’s a cloud hanging over Republicans’ takeover of the House next week — and for once, it’s not former President Donald Trump. Congressman-elect George Santos, whose victory in a New York district last month was key to the GOP flipping the chamber, insists he’s coming to Congress despite admitting this week to fabricating key parts of his biography. There’s a growing range of probes into his lies, with CNN reporting Wednesday night that federal prosecutors in New York are investigating his finances and local prosecutors are “looking into” his fabrications.
Channel 3000
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
2022 is the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. It has recently been thrust into the spotlight as politicians—and courts—once again debate its legitimacy. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security ruled to preserve DACA for noncitizens who met...
Channel 3000
Most Older Adults Concerned About Emergency Department Costs
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Eight in 10 older U.S. adults are concerned about the costs of an emergency department visit, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in the American Journal of Managed Care. Rachel E. Solnick, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann...
Channel 3000
Jan. 6 committee is running out of time. Key documents may soon be locked away for decades
WASHINGTON — Just days before it disbands and loses control over the millions of pages of evidence it has gathered, the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has released transcripts of just a fraction of the more than 1,000 interviews it conducted. If the committee runs...
Channel 3000
Supreme Court keeps border restriction in effect, Buffalo enforces driving ban, and more top news
Here’s a look at some of the most prominent news stories from today, Dec. 27:. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a...
Comments / 0