Wisconsin State

Biden faces international climate-aid challenge

WASHINGTON — Even with Democrats narrowly controlling both houses of Congress, President Joe Biden was unable to convince lawmakers to fully fund his requests for contributions in fiscal 2022 or 2023 to international funds that help poor nations address climate change. Biden pledged to the United Nations in 2021...
House GOP leadership silent as incoming congressman’s lies threaten to overshadow their ascent to power

There’s a cloud hanging over Republicans’ takeover of the House next week — and for once, it’s not former President Donald Trump. Congressman-elect George Santos, whose victory in a New York district last month was key to the GOP flipping the chamber, insists he’s coming to Congress despite admitting this week to fabricating key parts of his biography. There’s a growing range of probes into his lies, with CNN reporting Wednesday night that federal prosecutors in New York are investigating his finances and local prosecutors are “looking into” his fabrications.
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely

2022 is the 10th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. It has recently been thrust into the spotlight as politicians—and courts—once again debate its legitimacy. Earlier this year, the Department of Homeland Security ruled to preserve DACA for noncitizens who met...
Most Older Adults Concerned About Emergency Department Costs

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Eight in 10 older U.S. adults are concerned about the costs of an emergency department visit, according to a study published online Dec. 16 in the American Journal of Managed Care. Rachel E. Solnick, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann...

