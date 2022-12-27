Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
Reunions and Acts of Kindness Come as Southwest Airlines Travel Fiasco ContinuesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Community Pushes to Have Neighborhood Recognized as KoreatownLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Related
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business
Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Year-end openings & closings sneak into this Dallas restaurant news roundup
With the end of 2022 winding down, things are a little quiet on the restaurant news front. But there are still openings to applaud, closings to lament, new menus to try, and some food media tidbits to catch up on. Here's what happened in Dallas restaurant news: Shell Shack opens its new location in Lake Highlands at 6770 Abrams Rd., next to Alamo Drafthouse in the Creekside Shopping Center on January 9. The small local chain is known for seafood boils with crab, shrimp, or crawfish, plus potatoes, corn, and sausage. The space has 25-foot-high ceilings, a 20-seat bar, three large communal...
List of every Dallas restaurant and bar that closed in 2022
Like most industries, the Dallas restaurant world is still in recovery after the pandemic, with some restaurants drawing big crowds and others barely able to muster a four-top. Here's a list of restaurants that closed in Dallas in 2022:La Tarte Tropézienne, World-famous French bakery café known for its unusual cream-filled tarts, closed its location at the Hotel Joule in downtown Dallas - the first-ever storefront for La Tarte outside of France - in early January. Pizza Lounge, a pizzeria that'd been slinging pies in Exposition Park since 2009, closed on January 9, after 12-plus years. The closing was abrupt, with an...
Landmark Texas estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels for 2023
A new list of the best hotels in the world — by Condė Nast Traveler, no less — may sound lofty and aspirational, but one is just a short ways from Dallas: the now prestigious Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection.Opened in 2020 and known for its lush Lutie’s Garden Restaurant and beautiful Hyde Park setting, this resort signals luxury without stuffiness or cold modernity. On the contrary, most of its programming — some open only to guests and some specifically advertised to the public — is most attractive for its old-fashioned charm, with plenty of opportunities to dress up...
Eater
The Saddest Dallas Restaurant Closures of 2022
Eater Dallas polled local chefs, journalists, and food influencers about their thoughts on the local food scene in 2022. Here are their thoughts on the restaurants they’ll miss most, after some tragic closings this year. Leslie Chatman, Eater Dallas contributor:. “For me, I am sad that Spiral Diner and...
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
Here’s why everyone is talking about this new restaurant in Dallas’ Design District
El Carlos Elegante has recently opened up shop in Dallas' Design District and it is getting a lot of buzz from North Texans.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
advocatemag.com
Eat healthy: signature salads from 4 local restaurants
In the Seinfeld episode “Big Salad” (Season 6, episode 2), Jerry describes Elaine’s lunch order: “Big lettuce, big carrots, tomatoes like volleyballs.”. The salad game has evolved since the 1990s. Salads are full-fledged meals found on just about every menu. We searched our neighborhood for big bowls of leafy, veggie goodness that will please even the most persnickety characters.
Dallas Observer
Lubellas Patisserie in East Dallas: One of Dallas' Great New Bakeries
Life was good. Up-and-coming pastry chef Maria Becerra was working in one of Dallas’ premier fine dining establishments, Bullion, under chef Bruno Davaillon. Then came COVID-19. Like so many, Becerra’s world changed dramatically. As the pandemic spread, Bullion closed its doors, and Becerra found herself at a crossroads....
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week is kind of like the eye of a hurricane – that slightly quiet time of calm sandwiched between two whirlwind events. Many restaurants and bars are saving their resources for big New Year’s Eve festivities this Saturday night, and you can find that list here. But don’t miss these six tasty events in the meantime, from seven days of brunch to a Christmas light tour that comes with tacos and margaritas.Tuesday, December 277 Days of Brunch at Ida ClaireMerry Brunchmas! That’s what this Southern-influenced restaurant and bar is saying all week while hosting seven straight days of post-Christmas...
fox4news.com
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
Barbeque Restaurant Evacuates Customers After Cold Weather Pipe Burst
Burst pipes caused by the weekend’s cold weather lead one North Texas barbecue spot to evacuate diners, while a second narrowly avoided disaster. NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reports that customers were evacuated from Hurtado’s Barbecue in Little Elm on Friday during lunch after water rushed out into the dining room. A burst pipe caused a ceiling collapse in the restaurant’s prep room.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this New Year's weekend
The tail end of the holiday season is usually light on new events, but this year brings a bunch of different people to town. All of the area comedy clubs will be hopping with performers, and there will be a big comedy event at a larger venue. There will also be an electronic music festival, two new local theater productions, a couple of concerts, and the end of a long-running exhibition.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events....
Plow Burger vegan food truck from Austin closes outpost in Denton
A cool concept from Austin that expanded to the DFW area in 2021 has closed: Plow Burger, a food truck with a vegan menu that was set up across from UNT in Denton, shut down in December, and has no plans to reopen. A spokesperson said that the closure was predicated on a variety of factors that included the pandemic and an unsustainable increase in the cost of goods. Plow Burger was founded in 2018 by Isaac Mogannam and partner Jason Sabala, founder of Buzz Mill Coffee in Austin, where they set up their first food truck location. They've been called...
dallasexpress.com
Authentic NY Bagel Shop Opening Downtown
A new artisanal bagel shop is coming to Dallas in early 2023. Starship Bagel, soon to be open on Elm Street along the Stone Street Gardens, will serve New York-style bagels with all the Yankee fixings. First opening in Lewisville in 2021, Starship Bagel has stuck to a classic variety...
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
Want something sweet? These spots have the best fruit cake in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there’s one thing true about the holidays, it’s the perfect time to enjoy sweets and that fruitcake gets a bad wrap. Tuesday, December 27 is National Fruitcake Day, “National Fruitcake Day is December 27, a day to celebrate every eccentric person you know. Wait! That’s not right. It’s a day for lovers of fruitcake to rejoice in the delights of the world’s most misunderstood fruit.”
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0