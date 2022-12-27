The tail end of the holiday season is usually light on new events, but this year brings a bunch of different people to town. All of the area comedy clubs will be hopping with performers, and there will be a big comedy event at a larger venue. There will also be an electronic music festival, two new local theater productions, a couple of concerts, and the end of a long-running exhibition.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events....

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO