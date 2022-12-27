Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Related
wdhn.com
Ranking NBA Contenders Heading Into the New Year
There are arguably more contenders than ever. We are nearly halfway through the NBA season, and the year 2023 is rapidly approaching. That feels like a good time as any to rank contenders in the NBA. These are the teams who I believe can actually win a championship this year, though some need more breaks than others. In a season defined by an uneasy parity, there are arguably more contenders than ever…
wdhn.com
38 Facts About LeBron James on His 38th Birthday
The Lakers superstar turns 38 today. Here are intriguing facts to know about his life and career. LeBron James is 38-years-old and has spent over half of his life in the NBA. I don’t think I have to tell you that isn’t normal. LeBron’s legacy and longevity are unparalleled so we thought we’d share 38 reasons why in celebration of his birthday.
wdhn.com
Victor Wembanyama Calls NBA Teams Tanking a ‘Weird Strategy’
The French star didn’t seem to be in favor of dropping games on purpose for a better draft pick. With the midway point of the 2022–23 season rapidly approaching, a few teams may already be turning their focus to the next NBA draft where Victor Wembanyama—widely regarded as a potential generational talent—awaits. To better their chances of landing the 18-year-old seven-footer, some franchises may look to begin tanking sooner rather than later.
wdhn.com
Pistons’ Killian Hayes, Magic’s Moe Wagner Ejected After Melee
Tempers flared in Detroit as Wagner and Hayes got into it in front of the Pistons’ bench. View the original article to see embedded media. Tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Pistons in Detroit, resulting in a pair of ejections and a blow to the back of Orlando forward Moe Wagner’s head.
wdhn.com
LeBron Says Mind, Not Body, Will Dictate How Long He Plays
The Lakers superstar offered insight on what motivates him to keep playing basketball. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James will turn 38 on Friday, and with his birthday on the horizon, he was asked about his playing future. With the Lakers struggling to stay in the playoff picture at 14–21, James opened up about why he still plays basketball and how he wants to get back to that.
wdhn.com
Slew of Pistons, Magic Players Suspended After Bench-Clearing Scuffle
The NBA acted quickly in handing down suspensions from Wednesday night’s in-game fight. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA has made its decision official on discipline following an in-game fight between members of the Magic and Pistons on Wednesday night. Pistons guard Killian Hayes was...
wdhn.com
Report: A-Rod, Lore Exercise T-Wolves, Lynx Purchase Option
The move marks the second of three steps in the pair’s plan to assume control of the franchises. Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have exercised their option to purchase the next 20% of the Timberwolves and the Lynx, according to The Athletic, marking the second step of their three-step plan to take over the two Minnesota basketball franchises.
wdhn.com
Week 17 Rankings: Team Defenses
Micah Parsons and the Cowboys should feast on a rookie quarterback. Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
Comments / 0