Couple's Determination to Eat 'McDonald's' While Visiting Family Is Going Viral

We can't say that we blame them.

Now that the big day has come and gone, we’re still on a leftover hangover. Some households don’t have anything left after family and friends devour it. But in many houses, a few things are usually left to eat for the next day or two. If the taste of turkey gets a bit old, take a note from today’s couple.

TikTok content creator @brittneyraetoday shared footage of herself and her husband eating McDonald’s in their car. They braved the elements to get some McDonald’s. We can't say that we blame them.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This adorable couple couldn’t take the almond mom food served for the holidays. In contrast, we understand that eating healthy is an essential life skill it takes adjustment. If you grew up eating a meat-based diet switching to lighter options will shock your taste buds. But it is possible to make the switch. However, some people want what they want when it comes to family dinners and the holidays. If that’s not on the menu, there is always McDonald’s, as we saw in the video.

Let’s find out how the TikTok community reacted to it. User @Anna wrote, “We lived with my almond mom for two months, and my husband thought he was gonna starve to death.” @Steven J. replied, “My heart breaks for the almond mom kids. My mom is a meat & potatoes with a side of pasta kind of mom. I’m sure she’d have you all over for dinner.” @Lauren Roberts revealed, “I pack an entire suitcase full of snacks when we visit my in-laws. I end up “going to bed” at 8 to have my snacks and watch YouTube on my phone.”

Well, plenty of people can relate to almond moms. But their intentions are always in the right place. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @brittneyraetoday’s TikTok channel. You never know what moments you’ll see.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !