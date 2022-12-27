ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delishably

Couple's Determination to Eat 'McDonald's' While Visiting Family Is Going Viral

By Tamika M. Murray
Delishably
Delishably
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pJxn_0jvZy2S900

We can't say that we blame them.

Now that the big day has come and gone, we’re still on a leftover hangover. Some households don’t have anything left after family and friends devour it. But in many houses, a few things are usually left to eat for the next day or two. If the taste of turkey gets a bit old, take a note from today’s couple.

TikTok content creator @brittneyraetoday shared footage of herself and her husband eating McDonald’s in their car. They braved the elements to get some McDonald’s. We can't say that we blame them.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This adorable couple couldn’t take the almond mom food served for the holidays. In contrast, we understand that eating healthy is an essential life skill it takes adjustment. If you grew up eating a meat-based diet switching to lighter options will shock your taste buds. But it is possible to make the switch. However, some people want what they want when it comes to family dinners and the holidays. If that’s not on the menu, there is always McDonald’s, as we saw in the video.

Let’s find out how the TikTok community reacted to it. User @Anna wrote, “We lived with my almond mom for two months, and my husband thought he was gonna starve to death.” @Steven J. replied, “My heart breaks for the almond mom kids. My mom is a meat & potatoes with a side of pasta kind of mom. I’m sure she’d have you all over for dinner.” @Lauren Roberts revealed, “I pack an entire suitcase full of snacks when we visit my in-laws. I end up “going to bed” at 8 to have my snacks and watch YouTube on my phone.”

Well, plenty of people can relate to almond moms. But their intentions are always in the right place. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @brittneyraetoday’s TikTok channel. You never know what moments you’ll see.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Lefty Graves

Woman asked to leave church service when she brings her 2-year-old son

Mother and toddlerPhoto byJordan Whitt/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. As a single mom, I had to learn how to do things that normally would have involved two parents. Not everything was easy. My son had some medical issues, and I was unable to leave him in a church nursery as he had a central line in his chest, and most nursery workers became alarmed if they went to change him and they saw the central line. Due to his medical issues, he was a little slower than his healthy counterparts when it came to potty training.
Upworthy

A little girl asked a lesbian if she was a boy or a girl and their conversation will melt your heart

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 6, 2022. It has since been updated. Coming out of the closet is a difficult conversation to have, especially if it's in a perceived hostile environment. While it is up to each individual whether and how to have that difficult conversation depending on their safety and well-being, it is done on the assumption of living a happier and more authentic life. One person who has always advocated for making the world a better place for the LGBTQIA+ community is Ash Beckham. The equality advocate makes compelling arguments about being openly and proudly gay, just as she is. Her public addresses have gone viral after resonating with people for the truth they hold.
Abby Joseph

A Woman, Financially Well-Off and Jobless, Sent Her Family a Bill After Helping Them Clean Their Home

In general, boundaries are the limits we set on our behavior and expectations to protect ourselves and others. Having them makes us feel safe and secure and allows us to avoid conflict. But when it comes to family relationships, as you're about to read, healthy boundaries and expectations are especially important. That's because they help us to define our roles and responsibilities within the family and to avoid crossing into each other's territory.
Daily Mail

Grieving dad learns the heartbreaking truth about his 'son' two years after his sudden death and the $110K he paid in child support - as he reveals mum's texts that brought his world crashing down

A grieving dad has been left shattered after learning the 20-year-old boy he had helped raise and paid $110,000 to financially support, wasn't his. Mick Reynolds, 43, learnt the devastating truth two years after Lockie Hernaman died of an unexplained heart condition during footy training in the rural WA town of Harvey, south of Perth, in 2019.
The Independent

Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve

A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I’m cheating on my wife with a coworker

DEAR ABBY: I have been married to my wife for a little over a year. I love her. However, right before our wedding, I met a co-worker I’ll call “Alexis.” We hit it off, and I consider her a close friend.  Alexis and I hooked up a few times before and after my wedding. We never discuss the encounters after they happen. After we’ve had a few drinks, we both say things about being together, but usually, we’re just best friends. While my friends believe this is odd, it’s almost a blessing that the awkward conversation doesn’t happen after a night...
Delishably

Delishably

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
506
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

Food and Drink. Recipes, news, cooking hacks, tips, and tricks from around the world written by home chefs and foodistas like you!

 https://delishably.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy