Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Life Center Food Pantry Helps End RecidivismGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Regional Grocery Store to Sell Property in WisconsinBryan DijkhuizenMenomonee Falls, WI
The Best Homemade Pierogies Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee mail carrier shot and killed on the jobcreteMilwaukee, WI
Related
anonymouseagle.com
RV Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: at #8 Connecticut
Marquette women’s basketball is about to go into a rough stretch of basketball. Worse, they’re going into it on a two-game losing skid. MU’s next three games, all in Big East play, will all be on the road. They’ll be at UConn on Saturday, then start off the New Year with a visit down I-94 to see DePaul next Wednesday, and that gets followed up with a visit to Creighton on January 8th. Three straight road games against teams in the top half of the Big East. That’s not the kind of thing you want to see, not when you’re coming off an awful home outing against Colorado and a lackluster offensive performance in a two point home loss to Villanova. I mean, heck, you wouldn’t want to see that kind of a road stretch lined up if things were going well.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette’s Offense Fails Against Villanova
Much like happened against Colorado a week ago, Marquette women’s basketball’s offense put them in an early hole against Villanova on Wednesday night at the McGuire Center in a battle of two teams trying to jump from receiving votes in the Associated Press top 25 and into the national rankings. Unlike against Colorado, Marquette eventually figured themselves out as the game went along.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette 83 Seton Hall 69: Boxscore Breakdown
Marquette got back on the winning track with an 83-69 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday. The game at Fiserv Forum saw the Golden Eagles improve to 10-4 (2-1) while Seton Hall dropped to 7-7 (0-3). Possessions: 66- Grind it out pace which is what you should expect to see...
anonymouseagle.com
The Quick & The Dirty: Marquette 83, Seton Hall 69
An up and down first half turned into a pretty much straight upwards second half and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are now 2-1 in Big East action after picking up an 83-69 home win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night. Marquette used a 12-0 run early on to take a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WISN
New Miss Wisconsin named after previous title holder became Miss America
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Kylene Spanbauer, of Fond du Lac, is the new Miss Wisconsin 2022, after the previous title holder, Grace Stanke, was named Miss America 2023. Based on the rules, Stanke could no longer serve as Miss Wisconsin. According to the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization, Spanbauer...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
wuwm.com
Two Democratic Socialists from Milwaukee prepare to take office in the State Legislature
Milwaukee's long history with socialism begins a new chapter on Jan. 3 when two Democratic Socialists from the city will be sworn in as State Representatives in the Wisconsin legislature. Darrin Madison, Jr. and Ryan Clancy recently spoke with WUWM. Madison won a Democratic primary in August to replace David...
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
wortfm.org
Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery
In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 13,763-square-foot retail center in Wisconsin
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Bayshore Area Retail Plaza, a 13,763-square-foot retail property in Glendale, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3.225 million. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game
MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
shepherdexpress.com
William Sanders, Chief Operations Officer, Record Head
My name is William Sanders, I've worked at Record Head for about a decade and a half and I have personally seen the impact that a local independent record store has on its community and local arts scene. The local record store I call home is Record Head. Record Head...
arizonasuntimes.com
RNC Announces 2024 Convention Dates
The Republican National Committee on Wednesday announced plans to hold its 2024 convention from July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the GOP will select its 2024 presidential nominee. “We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans...
Greater Milwaukee Today
OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open
NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Milwaukee airport
A Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Phoenix made an emergency landing at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Wednesday.
CBS 58
Whitefish Bay woman saves hawk from predicament with fox in backyard
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- What would you do if you if you found a hawk stuck in a fence in your backyard? That's just what happened to a volunteer from the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, and luckily, she knew just what to do. The sharp-shinned hawk that Judith...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 about two unconscious...
CBS 58
'A special treat:' The story of marinated herring and the Midwest NYE tradition that follows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- You can smell it before you taste it. Chunks of gray, pickled herring, floating in a vinegary, sweet and spiced clear liquid. And in the Midwest, it's a delicacy. You may recognize the iconic white and blue -- or white and green if you get the...
Comments / 0