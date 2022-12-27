Marquette women’s basketball is about to go into a rough stretch of basketball. Worse, they’re going into it on a two-game losing skid. MU’s next three games, all in Big East play, will all be on the road. They’ll be at UConn on Saturday, then start off the New Year with a visit down I-94 to see DePaul next Wednesday, and that gets followed up with a visit to Creighton on January 8th. Three straight road games against teams in the top half of the Big East. That’s not the kind of thing you want to see, not when you’re coming off an awful home outing against Colorado and a lackluster offensive performance in a two point home loss to Villanova. I mean, heck, you wouldn’t want to see that kind of a road stretch lined up if things were going well.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 HOURS AGO