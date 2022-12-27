ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

anonymouseagle.com

RV Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: at #8 Connecticut

Marquette women’s basketball is about to go into a rough stretch of basketball. Worse, they’re going into it on a two-game losing skid. MU’s next three games, all in Big East play, will all be on the road. They’ll be at UConn on Saturday, then start off the New Year with a visit down I-94 to see DePaul next Wednesday, and that gets followed up with a visit to Creighton on January 8th. Three straight road games against teams in the top half of the Big East. That’s not the kind of thing you want to see, not when you’re coming off an awful home outing against Colorado and a lackluster offensive performance in a two point home loss to Villanova. I mean, heck, you wouldn’t want to see that kind of a road stretch lined up if things were going well.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette’s Offense Fails Against Villanova

Much like happened against Colorado a week ago, Marquette women’s basketball’s offense put them in an early hole against Villanova on Wednesday night at the McGuire Center in a battle of two teams trying to jump from receiving votes in the Associated Press top 25 and into the national rankings. Unlike against Colorado, Marquette eventually figured themselves out as the game went along.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette 83 Seton Hall 69: Boxscore Breakdown

Marquette got back on the winning track with an 83-69 victory over Seton Hall on Tuesday. The game at Fiserv Forum saw the Golden Eagles improve to 10-4 (2-1) while Seton Hall dropped to 7-7 (0-3). Possessions: 66- Grind it out pace which is what you should expect to see...
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

The Quick & The Dirty: Marquette 83, Seton Hall 69

An up and down first half turned into a pretty much straight upwards second half and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are now 2-1 in Big East action after picking up an 83-69 home win over Seton Hall on Tuesday night. Marquette used a 12-0 run early on to take a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?

Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wortfm.org

Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery

In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
MILWAUKEE, WI
rejournals.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of 13,763-square-foot retail center in Wisconsin

Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Bayshore Area Retail Plaza, a 13,763-square-foot retail property in Glendale, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $3.225 million. Jared Shapiro, Craig Fuller, Erin Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee 16-year-old fatally shot during South Division basketball game

MILWAUKEE - Nico Thomas, 27, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, after prosecutors say he fatally shot a 16-year-old in the parking lot during a basketball game at South Division High School near 13th and Lapham. According to prosecutors, Thomas told investigators someone else fired toward him first, but video evidence disputed that claim.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

William Sanders, Chief Operations Officer, Record Head

My name is William Sanders, I've worked at Record Head for about a decade and a half and I have personally seen the impact that a local independent record store has on its community and local arts scene. The local record store I call home is Record Head. Record Head...
MILWAUKEE, WI
arizonasuntimes.com

RNC Announces 2024 Convention Dates

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday announced plans to hold its 2024 convention from July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the GOP will select its 2024 presidential nominee. “We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

OAW Indoor Sports Complex in New Berlin is now open

NEW BERLIN — Ethic Indoor, LLC, the owner of OAW Indoor Sports Complex, announced the facility is now open. Part of the roof of the complex collapsed during a storm on July 5, 2022, while about 50 people were inside. The fire department said the collapse could have been due to water pooling on the roof as storms came through the Waukesha area.
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense

MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee homicide; 2 dead in car near 5th and Bay Heights

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights. The victims are an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, police said in a Facebook post. Officials say they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 about two unconscious...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

