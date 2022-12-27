ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Courthouse Quilters Guild supports local charity

The Courthouse Quilters Guild of Hunterdon County recently made donations totaling $1,900 to support the nonprofit Flemington-based organization, Safe Harbor of Hunterdon County. Safe Harbor functions as a sanctuary for individuals and families. It provides a variety of supportive programs for adults, teens and children, including trauma programs for individuals...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease in NJ

A possible cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in north Jersey is being investigated by the state Department of Health. As of Dec. 28, seven cases of the disease were confirmed among residents of neighboring municipalities in Passaic and Bergen counties. An additional suspected case is under investigation. Local health...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
PRINCETON, NJ
New York Post

Teen-on-teen crime part of troubling spike in NYC youth violence

A growing number of New York City kids are getting shot — and other youngsters are the ones pulling the trigger in the majority of such cases, police data shows. Just this week, a 17-year-old girl was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. Young Prince Shabazz was slain while walking with his 15-year-old brother  in Fordham Heights on Nov. 30 over what police believe was a hit sparked by a drill rap beef targeting the older boy. NYPD brass said it’s part of a troubling trend. “Unfortunately, we are seeing the highest levels of youths under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Paterson, NJ

Visitors eyeing free things to do in Paterson will discover various factors that set the city apart in northeastern New Jersey. First, Paterson is the largest city and the seat of Passaic County. Second, it is the first planned industrial center in the U.S., with the Passaic River and its...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

2022: No new women’s prison

After decades of problems that included physical and sexual assaults, conditions at New Jersey’s only prison for women are improving, but one major issue remains unresolved: the future of the 109-year-old facility. In June 2021, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic

NEWARK, NJ – A New York man admitted to pushing deadly fentanyl and heroin through New Jersey during the pandemic. This week, a jury found Juan Carlos Merced Moreno, aka “Samuel,” 45, of Manhattan, New York, guilty by videoconference on Dec. 20, 2022, before United States District Judge Claire C. Cecch. He had been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl, 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, and 100 grams or more of a mixture and substance The post New York drug dealer pushed fentanyl and heroin throughout New Jersey during pandemic appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

