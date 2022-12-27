ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariah Carey Is Festive In Plaid Dress For Boxing Day With Twins, 11, & Bryan Tanaka

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock

While Christmas may be done, Mariah Carey isn’t done celebrating! The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” star, 53, gave fans a look at her Boxing Day festivities on Monday, December 26. She shared sweet photos with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 39, and her kids Monroe and Moroccan, both 11, on her Instagram.

Mariah looked fabulous in a festive red, plaid dress with a design in the center that looked like a royal seal. She also sported a tiny black sweater over the outfit. Her twins both rocked black tops for a sweet photo with their mom. Monroe had an all-black outfit with green boots, while Moroccan rocked a red pair of pants, boots, and a green sleeve that looked like it had some Christmas designs on it. Bryan kept it simple with a black turtleneck.

With the Boxing Day celebration, Mariah still posed in front of her Christmas tree, and it looked like there were tons of presents sitting under the tree. “Happy Boxing Day,” she wrote in the caption with celebratory emojis, including a Christmas tree and snowflake. “Every day is a celebration.”

Mariah smiles with her twins at the ‘Spirited’ premiere. (Marion Curtis/StarPix for Apple/Shutterstock)

Mariah’s affinity for the holiday season is well-documented, and this year has been no different! She’s shared some sweet videos showing that she was ready for the holiday season, and she showed that she and Monroe got some holiday shopping done in the lead-up to Christmas. She kicked off the holiday season properly by performing her classic hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, back in November. Both her kids, who she shares with her ex Nick Cannon, danced behind her in gift boxes for a sweet family performance.

Even though Mariah is the “Queen of Christmas,” her daughter Monroe has shown that she must be the princess! During one of her Christmas concerts in Toronto earlier in December, the R&B icon’s daughter came out to join her for a beautiful rendition of “Away in a Manger” in an outfit nearly matching her mom. Monroe also joined her mom for the song during her Merry Christmas To All special on CBS later in the month.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

