Neighbors line up for more water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is still under a precautionary boil water notice, so neighbors have been scrambling to stock up on water since the weekend. The City of Jackson and the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition have joined together to hold water giveaways. Cars line up hours early for the giveaways. On […]
Jackson neighbor shares how water issues affect her life
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Frustration is running high for many Jackson neighbors who are still without water. One Jackson household has been without water for nearly a week. Some parts of Jackson have had little to no water. The entire Wayfair neighborhood has been without water since December 25. “I don’t know why I turn […]
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec....
WDAM-TV
Southwest cancellations cause chaos for passengers at Jackson, Miss. airport
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Southwest Airlines flight cancellations were the Grinch that stole Christmas for many passengers. According to Southwest’s CEO, it is the largest carrier in the country impacted by the weather with the large fleet of airplanes and flight crews out of position in dozens of locations.
WLBT
City of Jackson: Water pressure ‘largely recovered’ at plants
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson released an update to its water system Friday. In a press release, the City said that pressures at the plants have largely recovered and that pressure recovery to the full system is anticipated Saturday going into Sunday. The City said it will...
WLBT
Local restaurants adapting amid Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - From low water pressure to undrinkable water, to no way to keep proper hygiene, the city of Jackson’s water system has thrown everything at the local restaurant. ”I’d like to say, being a Jackson restaurant guy, we’ve pretty much faced everything that you can face,”...
WAPT
16 Cuisine: Sugar's Place
JACKSON, Miss. — WAPT's Cecil Hannibal tries the chicken and waffles atSugar's Place in Jackson. Watch the video above to find out what makes the food so good in this week's 16 Cuisine.
WLBT
Jackson residents question city’s response to 3-1-1 calls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson’s 3-1-1 voicemail is one sound some residents say they know all too well. “I’ve called and called the city, and those people there called the city, and that lady over there called the city. Nothing ever happens,” Rims Barber said.
Jackson man delivers water to the elderly, disabled affected by water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson resident is doing what he can to make sure everyone who needs water can get it. Local businesses and homes have had little to no water for days. Although there are multiple distribution sites set up around the city of Jackson, this resident took another approach. Marcus Wallace and […]
Here are the Jackson water distribution sites for Dec. 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson announced water distribution sites for Wednesday, December 28. Here are the following locations that will provide water: Elderly or disabled residents, who are unable to travel to a distribution site, can contact 311 or 601-960-1875 for water.
Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
WAPT
Flight cancellations are frustrating stranded passengers
JACKSON, Miss. — Flight cancellations all over the U.S. are impacting flyers in Jackson. Some have been stranded at the Jackson Medgar Evers Airport for two days. Travelers said the cancellations have ruined their vacation, and now it's impacting whether they will be able to make it home and go to work.
WLBT
What renters should do when frozen pipes burst in their unit
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’ve seen the impact that the hard freeze over Christmas weekend had on pipes inside some of your homes. So, what are homeowners and renters supposed to do when a pipe bursts and causes significant damage?. Well, the situation for homeowners is pretty cut and...
WLBT
‘Forget bottled water’: Jackson councilman says city should have prepared more for current crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The tiny stream of water coming out of Catina Baldridge’s kitchen faucet may not look like much, but it beats what has had since last Friday: barely a drop. Baldridge, who lives off McDowell Road, is one of many South Jackson residents dealing with little...
WLBT
Canton family seeks justice on death anniversary; city proclaims Dec. 28 ‘Jamal Day’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Canton is remembering one of its own. December 28 is now considered Jamal Day. It’s named in honor of Jamal Porter, the 21-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago today. At just 21 years old, Porter had a meaningful impact...
WLBT
Animal rescue fund considering leaving Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Animal Rescue Fund says it has been without water for days and now, it is considering leaving the Capital City for good. “I’ve always been a huge cheerleader for Jackson. [I] live in Jackson. [I] raised my children in Jackson. It’s just getting hard to be a cheerleader,” said the Director of the Animal Rescue Fund, Elizabeth Jackson.
Longtime Primos owner Kenneth Primos, Sr., dies at 98
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The longtime owner of a popular Jackson-metro area restaurant chain has died. Officials with Primos Cafe said Kenneth Angelo Primos, Sr., son of Primos founder Angelo “Pop” Primos, passed away at the age of 98. He died on December 24, 2022. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, Primos helped continue the […]
Contractor at Mississippi construction site shoots at thieves who robbed workers, stole truck
Mississippi police say a contractor shot at thieves who robbed workers at a Mississippi construction site and stole a truck Wednesday. Police believe at least one robbery suspect was struck by a bullet in the incident. Officials with the Jackson Police Department say two plumbers were robbed at the worksite...
WLBT
List: New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Jackson metro area
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a way to ring in 2023, here’s a list of some events planned across the Jackson metro area. Mississippi Children’s Museum - Saturday, December 31. Join MCM at Noon for Noon Year’s Eve! Fill the rocket with New Year’s...
newsnationnow.com
‘It’s becoming normal’: Mom in Jackson speaks on water crisis
(NewsNation) — The city of Jackson, Mississippi, is facing yet another water crisis, this time caused by a winter storm that killed dozens in the northeast and left a swath of the country buried under snow. In Jackson, where flooding in August pushed the city’s wastewater treatment plant to...
