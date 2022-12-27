Read full article on original website
Related
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo
Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
5 times Eva Mendes showed how proud she is of her Cuban heritage
If there is one thing we know about Eva Mendes, it’s that she is always showing us how proud she is of her heritage. The Hollywood star has shared some hilarious and relatable situations with her fans and followers, even including her family in some of her videos...
Disney's Strange World is a visual stunner with too many story ideas
For a studio whose entire reason for being seems to rely on creating and sustaining familiar characters, Walt Disney Animation takes its fair share of risks. In the last 10 years, it has released nine films, seven of which were not based on pre-existing properties (the other two were sequels for two of those seven). That’s a lot of new stuff, most of which has succeeded mightily for the perennially-popular leaders in animation.They’re at it again with Strange World, which takes place in an unknown country/world known as Avalonia, where Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) is a famous explorer whose only...
Clarity of visuals in Avatar: The Way of Water is a double-edged sword
It’s long been said that you doubt writer/director James Cameron at your own peril. Starting with 1984’s The Terminator, he has brought some of the wildest – and most expensive – ideas to the screen, succeeding time and again even when people thought he had gone too far. And so releasing the sequel to 2009’s Avatar 13 years later is just the latest gamble in a career full of them.Avatar: The Way of Water finds Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) living in bliss with his Na’vi wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children in the jungles of Pandora. But after many...
Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody
The nature of celebrity is that certain people can be made to feel larger than life, and few people have had more fame in their lifetime than Whitney Houston. Despite being the daughter, cousin, and wife to three other well-known singers, she overshadowed them all with her nearly unmatched voice and success in both music and movies. The new biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a valiant attempt to detail her legendary career, as well as the behind-the-scenes drama that occasionally made its way to the public. The film begins with Houston (Naomie Ackie) on the cusp of...
Popculture
Ariel Winter Shares Sweet Holiday Family Photos
Ariel Winter gave fans a sweet gift on Christmas Day, taking to social media to share some adorable holiday photos of her family. In an Instagram post, Winter posted a picture of herself and her boyfriend Luke Benward with their six precious pups. Winter, Benward, and all the dogs are sporting matching pajamas to make the photo even cuter.
Rose Bertram Dazzles in a White Two-Piece Set in St. Barts
The SI Swimsuit model shared photos from a boat in the Caribbean.
bravotv.com
Ariana Madix Just Won Christmas in a Dazzling Hot Pink Jumpsuit
The Vanderpump Rules cast member celebrated the holidays at Schwartz & Sandy’s in sparkly, stunning style. Ariana Madix is having a hot pink holiday! The Vanderpump Rules cast member took to Instagram in the wake of various festivities on December 26 to share a series of both sweet and stunning photos, first showing off an utterly stylish glittering jumpsuit.
Millie Bobby Brown Exudes Joy in Sunny Instagram Snap
Millie Bobby Brown is gearing up for a peaceful start to 2023. The Enola Holmes star shared a blissful photo to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 28, where she was seen lounging in the middle of an open, grassy field while flashing a giant smile to the camera. With her hair...
CultureMap Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Fort Worth is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://fortworth.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0