Douglas, MA

Police investigating after woman struck, killed at end of driveway in Douglas

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
DOUGLAS, Mass. — Police have launched an investigation after a woman was struck and killed by a passing car at the end of her driveway in Douglas, officials said.

Officers responding to numerous 911 calls for a person who had been struck in the area of 93 West Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday found an elderly woman in the road near the corner of Johnson Court, according to the Douglas Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Harrington Hospital in Webster, where she died from her injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was at the end of her driveway when she was struck by the driver of a 2013 Honda CRV who was traveling northwest on West Street, police said.

Police have not yet announced charges in connection with the crash.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

