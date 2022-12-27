ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film

By Esme Mazzeo
 3 days ago
"Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

  • A sequel to the 1980s classic "Dirty Dancing"  was announced in August 2020.
  • Jennifer Grey, who starred in the original film, will also star in and executive produce the new movie.
  • "Dirty Dancing 2" will layer elements of the original film with new characters, music, and dances.
Lionsgate announced the sequel to "Dirty Dancing" in August 2020.
Jennifer Grey and Jane Brucker in "Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

In August 2020, John Feltheimer, CEO of Lionsgate, announced that a sequel to the classic 1987 film "Dirty Dancing, which starred Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze , was in the works at the studio.

"And to reveal one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, we're pleased to confirm that Jennifer Grey will both executive produce and star in a new 'Dirty Dancing' movie for Lionsgate," Feltheimer said according to "Good Morning America ."

"It will be exactly the kind of romantic, nostalgic movie that the franchise's fans have been waiting for, and that has made it the biggest-selling library title in the company's history," he continued.

Since the 1987 film there has also been a related film, titled "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights," and a made-for-TV remake.

The film's director confirmed that the story would take place at Kellerman's resort.
Jennifer Grey on "The View."

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

The original "Dirty Dancing" took place at the fictional Catskills resort Kellerman's. Grey played Francis "Baby" Houseman, who went there on vacation with her family and fell in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle , played by Swayze.

In May 2022, Lionsgate announced Jonathan Levine would direct the new feature. He told Deadline at the time that the new film would take place in the 1990s and that Grey would reprise her role as Baby, who returns to Kellerman's to reflect on her romance with Johnny.

Levine said the movie would also feature a new young couple falling in love at the resort in a similar manner to Baby and Johnny. He added that Baby's story would overlap with the couple's in some way.

"This film exists in a dialogue with the original. We want to introduce this story to a whole new generation," Levine told Deadline.

"The most important thing for us was having Jennifer on board," he added. "She is an invaluable collaborator."

"I can't wait to collaborate with Jennifer to bring this beautiful story of summer and romance and dancing to a generation of new fans. And to the longtime ones, I promise we will not ruin your childhood. We will tackle the assignment with sophistication, ambition, and, above all, love," the filmmaker said.

Patrick Swayze will not be replaced in the new film, but producers are hoping the late actor will be part of it somehow.
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" at the Gemini Theater on August 17, 1987 in New York City.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Swayze died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 at the age of 57. In an interview with People about the "Dirty Dancing" sequel in November 2020, Grey was clear that no one would be trying to replace the actor as Johnny Castle.

"All I can say is there is no replacing anyone who's passed — you never try to repeat anything that's magic like that," she said. "You just go for something different."

In his interview with Deadline , Levine said that "Johnny's absence looms large over the story" and he is in talks with Swayze's estate about the film because "Johnny is a part of Baby's journey in the story." It's unclear how the film might incorporate Swayze at this time.

Audiences will be introduced to new characters and other original characters might return.
Kelly Bishop in "Dirty Dancing."

Lionsgate

Levine told Deadline in May 2022 that he wanted to "involve as many people from the original as is appropriate" in the sequel to "Dirty Dancing." But he confirmed that there would be new characters starring in the film as part of the multi-generational approach to the romance in the film. The younger actors hadn't been cast at the time of the interview.

In her November 2022 interview with Extra , Grey appeared to confirm that she's not the only original cast member who will reprise their role.

She said the film will include "other characters that are from the original" 1987 film and called the preproduction process of the sequel "tricky and also exciting." It's unclear which other original characters will appear in the new film.

The soundtrack will pay homage to the original "Dirty Dancing" but also feature new era-specific music.
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze performing in "Dirty Dancing."

Vestron Pictures

Of course, "Dirty Dancing" is famous for its musical soundtrack as much as its dancing and the iconic love story it tells. The most memorable song from the film, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," originally performed by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, is still a staple at weddings and family parties.

In his interview with Deadline , Levine said that "Dirty Dancing 2" would include music from the original film ("Hungry Eyes" will reportedly return) and new, '90s songs. Deadline reported that the new movie will feature '90s hip-hop and potentially include songs from artists who were popular at the time, like Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair.

"Dirty Dancing 2" is eyeing a 2024 release, according to Variety .

Amma T.
2d ago

So excited to see how they incorporate the original into the new! I can't wait for the release of the new Dirty Dancing! The original was back in my stomping days!

