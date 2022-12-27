Portsmouth 400th invites community to kickoff party on Jan. 6: What's to come in 2023

PORTSMOUTH — The Portsmouth 400th anniversary team announced it will begin a year of special events designed to celebrate the past, present and future of the "diverse, vibrant and inclusive" community with a kickoff party Friday, Jan. 6. The date of the event, 1/6/23, matches the numbers in 1623, the year being celebrated as the birth of the city.

The event will start in the public forum area of Prescott Park (closest to Memorial Bridge) at 4 p.m. with a lighting of Memorial Bridge in “PNH400 blue.” That will be followed with an illuminated “History Lights Our Way” procession of all community members who would like to participate in the short walk to South Church. At the church, PNH400 will present a grand “reveal” of events planned throughout 2023. Live entertainment is planned for the bridge lighting, the procession and the reveal. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served in the South Church community hall immediately following the preview of the highlights of the events taking place during the 400th.

The kickoff party is free and open to the public. To get an idea of how many glow-sticks will be needed for the illuminated process, participants are asked to register at portsmouthnh400.org/pnh400-kick-off-party.

The kickoff event is "a celebration of all the hard work the pillar teams have put into making this anniversary truly one for making unique memories,” said PNH400 managing director Valerie Rochon. “The party is for everyone — our volunteers, our sponsors and most of all, our community. The 1.6.23 event sets the mood for a calendar of special events being created in all corners of the community, by many diverse organizations, that lasts from First Night 2023 to First Night 2024. PNH400 invites everyone to come see why we’re so excited about what’s to come.”

For information on sponsorships, donations and other funding opportunities, contact PNH400 community engagement officer Susan Labrie at susan@portsmouthnh400.org

Information: PortsmouthNH400.org