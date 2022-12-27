Read full article on original website
Terrifier 3 Will Be "Scariest" in the Franchise Says Director
The box office success of the slasher sequel Terrifier 2 this year all but guaranteed a Terrifier 3 would get made, horror as a genre after all is largely built on franchising. Series creator Damien Leone has already spoken about plans for another movie in the series, one that could very well lead to two more movies in the franchise, and now he has a fresh update for fans. As some may know, the Terrifier movies and their trademark killer Art the Clown actually began in a series of short films, 2008's The 9th Circle and 2011's Terrifier, something that Leone is keen to channel again with the next movie.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
National Treasure Star Reveals They Were Reluctant to Appear in Edge of History
Reports of a National Treasure TV series for Disney+ initially excited fans of the franchise, though when it was revealed that it would focus on an all-new group of characters from those featured in the movies, viewers were a bit hesitant about the project, with even franchise star Justin Bartha reluctant about the prospect. When the opportunity came for Bartha himself to deliver a cameo in National Treasure: Edge of History, he was even reluctant about getting involved, though he overcame that reluctance and reprised his role of Riley for the latest episode of the series, with him now able to enjoy the series with his family, which he can't say about all of the projects he takes part in. New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Disney+ on Wednesdays.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
Ant-Man 3 Star Reveals Kang's Goal for the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent the better part of the decade building up to the arrival of Josh Brolin's Thanos, a character that has now been reduced to atoms by the Stark Infinity Gauntlet. Now as the franchise prepares to move into Phase 5 and beyond, the next Big Bad will soon arrive in the form of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. According to Majors himself, he hopes the villain is as human as possible so that he's relatable to the millions of people that will be seeing the movies he appears in.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Proves Denji and Pochita Are BFFs
Chainsaw Man brought season one to a close this week, and the fandom is already missing Denji. The character has become an underdog for the anime community since coming on screen, and his squad has grown since Chainsaw Man's premiere. Of course, no one can top Pochita's place with Denji as the devil dog reigns supreme in all of our hearts. And now, a cosplay is going viral for proving just how close Denji is with his pup.
Glass Onion Concept Art Reveals Closer Look at Some of the Best Costumes
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was released on Netflix last week and it's been a hot topic among movie fans. Currently, Rian Johnson's film is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score after 350 reviews and a 93% audience score after 500+ reviews. Since the film's release, we've seen a lot of interesting interviews featuring the movie's cast, but the actors aren't the only ones sharing information about the film's production. Concept artist Imogene Chayes, who recently worked on Marvel's She-Hulk, took to Instagram this week to share a closer look at some of the costumes in Glass Onion.
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
Pokemon Shades Ash's Dad in Special New Episode
Pokemon is gearing up to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum once and for all after 25 years of watching him working his way through the regions, and the newest episode really made sure to highlight a missing piece of the puzzle by taking a shot at Ash's dad in a new anime special! Although Ash has been traveling through the Pokemon world across many different kinds of series in the past 25 years, there are some big aspects of his life that don't really change. Ash never ages, he travels with Pikachu, and his father's always been absent.
Avatar: James Cameron Teases the Na'vi Cultures the Next Sequel Will Explore
While Avatar introduced audiences to a group of Na'vi that were specifically adapted to life in the forest, Avatar: The Way of Water showcased Na'vi who had adapted to an aquatic livelihood, hinting at how many Na'vi cultures exist on Pandora. For the upcoming Avatar 3, James Cameron recently recalled that the upcoming film will focus on cultures that embrace the element of fire, not only in regards to its more practical elements, but also teases that they might not be as benevolent of societies as the Na'vi we've seen up to this point. Avatar: The Way of Water is in theaters now.
Glass Onion Star Daniel Craig Laughs Off Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rumors
Daniel Craig had to laugh off those Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star spoke to BBC Radio One's Ali Pumb about Rian Johnson's latest whodunit. However, the interviewer had to ask about the Balder the Brave rumblings that still make the rounds on social media. A lot of newsbreakers say that Craig was either supposed to be Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel film or the Thor character in the Illuminati lineup. For his part, the James Bond actor has kept up the bit and won't give a straight answer one way or the other. People will continue to talk about what could have been with Multiverse of Madness until Avengers: Secret Wars drops. But, don't expect the Benoit Blanc actor to give you any information one way or another. Check out what he told Plumb right here.
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Star Trek Kills Off SPOILER
Star Trek just said goodbye to a major character. SPOILERS follow for today's season finale episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Supernova, Part 2." When last week's first part of "Supernova" ended, the USS Protostar crew was in a bind as Starfleet had fallen into the Vau Na'kat trap, their ships' computers hacked into turning against each other. Gwyn managed to use her knowledge of languages to send out a message to non-Starfleet ships in the area asking for aid, and some came to help out. However, more Starfleet ships continue to arrive in response to distress calls automatically being broadcast by the endangered vessels, all falling to the same virus.
Deadpool 3 Fan Art Turns Channing Tatum Into Gambit for MCU Debut
Ryan Reynolds is hard at work with Marvel Studios to bring Deadpool into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and they have a few surprises in store for us. Deadpool 3 is set to bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine and is rumored to feature Loki's Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson). But there's another actor / character that's rumored to make his debut in the sequel. Channing Tatum is rumored to make an appearance as Gambit years after being cast in the role. People have been wondering what his interpretation of the character would look like, and now one fan has created a cool design that shows how he could look as the iconic X-Men member.
Cult of the Lamb Reveals First New Feature in "Major Content Update"
Cult of the Lamb's got a bit update coming at some point in 2023, and this week, developer Massive Monster showed off some of the plans for that update. Those plans include a number of new features, one of which will be heavy attacks which will differ depending on what type of weapon you're using. A broader overview of other features were shared, too, with more news to come later on.
House of the Dragon Scribe Teases "Blood and Cheese" Storyline for Season 2, Here's What That Means
House of the Dragon's first season came out this year, and Game of Thrones fans were quickly drawn back into the wide world of Westeros. The first season had a lot of excitement and some shocking moments as well as some weird and unexpected turns. According to writer Sara Hess, the upcoming second season will feature Fire & Blood's "Blood and Cheese" storyline, which isn't as odd as it sounds.
Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Reveal a Surprise Character
Toys from The Super Mario Bros. Movie are now available in Happy Meals at McDonald's as part of a big pre-release promotion with several different toys modeled after different Mario characters up for grabs now. This isn't the first time we've seen these, however, since some leaks that surfaced previously showed off what some of these toys would look like. Now that they're out, people may be surprised to see a character in the set that hasn't really been shown off in the official trailers for the movie.
