Filer, ID

98.3 The Snake

Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID

When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?

I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue

Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Area Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events – 2022

If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do with the kids on New Year’s Eve, you can pick from one or more of these activities in the greater Twin Falls area. Skateland in Twin Falls will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 12:15am. The cost is just $10 per person for an evening of kid-friendly fun, party favors and prizes. According to their website, Skateland is also open on Sunday from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

What Would You Do? How to Spend New Year’s Eve in the Magic Valley

What would you do? What would you do as a parent if you were child-free on New Year's Eve? You could go out and have a fun night celebrating with friends. You could perhaps go on a nice date and enjoy it with your partner. You could have a small get-together at your house and host a game night or party, or maybe you do what many of us only dream of, and go to bed and get a full eight hours of sleep or more, and see everybody next year. There are multiple options, and odds are most parents wont be this lucky until their children move out, but if you are the chosen ones, what would you do?
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Top Financial Resolutions to Give a Try in the New Year in Twin Falls

The year is coming to an end and many people will make New Year's resolutions that may last a day, a week, or a month, but odds are more than not will fail. Instead of making resolutions like going to the gym, losing a few pounds, or playing fewer video games, why not make goals to help your wallet in 2023? While it is good to keep those other resolutions as well to help better yourself, by making some financial resolutions you can help better your situation as well. Here are a few ideas and resolutions to help your finances this coming year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls Council Approves Intent to Swap Land with College of Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho.

