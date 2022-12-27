Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
Famous Double Hollywood Star Actress Buried North Of Twin Falls
Many Idahoans associate the Ketchum Cemetery with being the final resting place of one of the world's most famous writers. Did you know that an actress who achieved the rare feat of earning two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for her work in television and film is also buried in the cemetery?
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
There Is Free Christmas Tree Disposal For Everyone In Twin Falls
If you still have your Christmas tree up, that's fantastic, embrace the Christmas spirit while it lasts. If you are looking for what to do with your Christmas tree now that it isn't in your house anymore, you can get rid of it for free. Free Christmas Tree Removal Twin...
Twin Falls Area Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events – 2022
If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do with the kids on New Year’s Eve, you can pick from one or more of these activities in the greater Twin Falls area. Skateland in Twin Falls will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 12:15am. The cost is just $10 per person for an evening of kid-friendly fun, party favors and prizes. According to their website, Skateland is also open on Sunday from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
Emergency Services Respond To Accidental Explosion At Twin Falls RV Park
Emergency agencies from Twin Falls and Filer responded to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a Twin Falls RV Park. RV Explosion Caused By Unknown Ignition Source Near Propane Tank. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Deputies and the Filer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at 2404 E 3830,...
What Would You Do? How to Spend New Year’s Eve in the Magic Valley
What would you do? What would you do as a parent if you were child-free on New Year's Eve? You could go out and have a fun night celebrating with friends. You could perhaps go on a nice date and enjoy it with your partner. You could have a small get-together at your house and host a game night or party, or maybe you do what many of us only dream of, and go to bed and get a full eight hours of sleep or more, and see everybody next year. There are multiple options, and odds are most parents wont be this lucky until their children move out, but if you are the chosen ones, what would you do?
Top Financial Resolutions to Give a Try in the New Year in Twin Falls
The year is coming to an end and many people will make New Year's resolutions that may last a day, a week, or a month, but odds are more than not will fail. Instead of making resolutions like going to the gym, losing a few pounds, or playing fewer video games, why not make goals to help your wallet in 2023? While it is good to keep those other resolutions as well to help better yourself, by making some financial resolutions you can help better your situation as well. Here are a few ideas and resolutions to help your finances this coming year.
Chobani Donates Funds for City Park in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The yogurt producer Chobani has given $250,000 for the development of a park along the Snake River Canyon in celebration of the company's 10-years in business in the Magic Valley. Chobani gifted the funds for the Pole Line Eastland Trailhead Park which will help develop about three acres for a parking lot, fitness area, public art, and restrooms. Plans are for construction to begin next year. Chobani is celebrating it's 10-year anniversary when it opened the one-million-square-foot manufacturing facility on December 17, 2012. In 2019 the plant began a 70,000-square-foot expansion project to add an offices for a development center, cafeteria, gathering space, and fitness center. "Opening a manufacturing location in Twin Falls to serve as our second plant and investing in the local community and people was one of the best decisions I've made for Chobani,” said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani in a prepared statement. “Twin Falls was already amazing when we came here, and it has been incredible to watch it grow into one of the greatest agricultural landscapes with the deepest commitment to sustainability. It is magical to see the community become a nationally recognized hub for innovation and food.” Chobani said it employs more than 1,000 people.
Some Twin Falls Residents Go Full Irish On Santa Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
Twin Falls Council Approves Intent to Swap Land with College of Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) In a proposed land swap the College of Southern Idaho (CSI) would get two pieces of property on the campus and the City of Twin Falls would get an old fish hatchery. Monday night the Twin Falls City Council approved an agreement to pursue the land swap and open the issued up for public comment at a council meeting on January 17. The resolution approved by the council declares the soon to be vacated Fire Station 2 and land currently being used by the Idaho Army National Guard as surplus property and intends to exchange them for the old CSI fish hatchery in Rock Creek Canyon. A new Fire Station 2 is being built on Cheney Dr and will replace the small and aging facility on Frontier Road. The City owns a one-half interest in the armory property, an agreement established in 1959. According to the staff report given to city council, CSI filed a protest several years ago objecting to the City's plan to drill a new water well that it felt would be detrimental to the spring water flows at the hatchery. Just recently CSI relocated the hatchery to a new facility along the Snake River. According to the staff report, the exchange would allow the City to drill the well without any impact to CSI and gain more property in Rock Creek Canyon that could be used for public park space and other recreational opportunities. All council members voted in favor of the resolution except for Spencer Cutler, a CSI employee, who abstained.
What Inflated Twin Falls Grocery Items Can You No Longer Afford?
Inflation in the United States is making many Americans have to go without food items they're accustomed to having in the pantry and refrigerator. You've probably noticed that some groceries have more than doubled in price in the past year while wandering aisles at your favorite Twin Falls market. American...
Country Music Award Winner Represented Twin Falls Shop At Grand Ol Opry
Country artist Lainey Wilson has blown onto the scene full force. She has won award after award and had so many collaborations with other artists. Lainey Wilson has been to the Twin Falls area a few times now. She was caught representing a local small shop while performing at the Grand Ol Opry.
What Some Magic Valley Students Are Saying About Their Cafeterias
School lunches have made a dramatic change since I worked my way up the academic ladder in the eighties and nineties. I remember I didn't bother my parents with packing me food roughly halfway through my middle school years, so I relied on whatever menu items my schools provided for me to kill my hunger pains.
Twin Falls Bed Bath & Beyond Reportedly Closing; Final Sales On
There have been numerous people in Twin Falls saying that the Bed Bath & Beyond store on Fillmore Street is closing. I got a text from a friend who was out shopping Tuesday night and stopped into the location to attempt to return some merchandise. It's being reported that Bed...
98.3 The Snake
Twin Falls, ID
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0