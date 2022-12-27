ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K2 Radio

Richie Faulkner Names the Judas Priest Song He Most Enjoys Playing Live

Richie Faulkner has now enjoyed over a decade of playing Judas Priest music, taking over guitar duties in 2011 after K.K. Downing stepped away from the band, and over that time he's had the chance to play many of the classics that drew his admiration before he even joined the group. So during a chat with Houston's Eagle + Rock Rage Radio host Harley Roxx, the guitarist shared which of the band's songs has become his favorite to play live.
K2 Radio

Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert

If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
TEXAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
K2 Radio

Every Avenged Sevenfold Member Shares Their Top 5 Albums of 2022

All five members of Avenged Sevenfold have shared their Top 5 albums of 2022 and there's even one album that each of them selected. Longtime fans of the band shouldn't be entirely shocked when they see some selections from outside the world of rock and metal, especially from singer M. Shadows who has openly discussed his affinity for modern rap/hip-hop and pop artists and how they inspire his own songwriting.
K2 Radio

Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big 2023 Reunion, Says Pat Torpey Would Approve of New Drummer

Mr. Big shut things down after the 2018 death of drummer Pat Torpey, but after plenty of speculation in recent months, it now appears as though the veteran band will regroup in 2023. The band's frontman, Eric Martin, revealed the news that a reunion was afoot for the coming year while speaking with The Metal Voice (seen below), and he also revealed the news that they will have a new drummer in place, one that he feels Torpey would have approved of.
K2 Radio

Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album

Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
K2 Radio

Why Fear Factory Won’t Offer Paid Meet + Greets on Upcoming Tour

Meet and greets are an exciting experience for fans, but with the rising costs of concert tickets, add-ons simply aren't in the budget for many people anymore. Dino Cazares has stated that Fear Factory won't be offering paid meet and greets during their upcoming tour for that reason, but assured that there's another way their fans can meet them at shows.
K2 Radio

Punk Fashion Pioneer + Icon Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Legendary fashion designer and punk rock image pioneer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. She was "peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London," per an official acknowledgement on her social media pages, which also states, "The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."
K2 Radio

Rockers Who’ve Left Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over

Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, but it's become somewhat of a virtual war zone (even more chaotic than before it seems) ever since Elon Musk took over in October, and some musicians have decided to leave it as a result. Musk completed...
K2 Radio

Photos – Fall Out Boy Drummer Andy Hurley Just Got Engaged

Congrats go out to Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, who just made the holidays extra special by getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meredith Allen. Allen confirmed the news on social media, dropping a series of slides from their engagement including Hurley using the Franklin Theatre in Nashville's signage to propose. "The best movie was showing at @franklintheatre," wrote Allen, confirming, "We’re engaged, y’all! I love you so much @hurleyxvx and I can’t wait to spend forever with you as your wife." See the photos below.
NASHVILLE, TN
K2 Radio

Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer

Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
K2 Radio

Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud + Diss Each Other in New Interviews

Reunions are a big trend in rock and metal right now, and although they wrote "Stand Up (And Be Counted)," you shouldn't count on Venom's classic members Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon getting back together as two of them have reignited a longstanding feud, trading fresh disses in the press. It's...
K2 Radio

Casper, WY
