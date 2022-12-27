Read full article on original website
Related
Richie Faulkner Names the Judas Priest Song He Most Enjoys Playing Live
Richie Faulkner has now enjoyed over a decade of playing Judas Priest music, taking over guitar duties in 2011 after K.K. Downing stepped away from the band, and over that time he's had the chance to play many of the classics that drew his admiration before he even joined the group. So during a chat with Houston's Eagle + Rock Rage Radio host Harley Roxx, the guitarist shared which of the band's songs has become his favorite to play live.
Metallica Release Footage of Thin Lizzy ‘Borderline’ Cover Debut from 2022 ‘Helping Hands’ Concert
If you somehow missed out on either attending or watching the stream of Metallica's 2022 All Within My Hands foundation "Helping Hands" benefit show, Metallica have you covered for one of the special moments. During their performance, they debuted a new cover song, taking on the Thin Lizzy track "Borderline" as one of the night's special treats.
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
Every Avenged Sevenfold Member Shares Their Top 5 Albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold have shared their Top 5 albums of 2022 and there's even one album that each of them selected. Longtime fans of the band shouldn't be entirely shocked when they see some selections from outside the world of rock and metal, especially from singer M. Shadows who has openly discussed his affinity for modern rap/hip-hop and pop artists and how they inspire his own songwriting.
See Newly-Surfaced Footage From One of Layne Staley’s Final Performances
Following the release of Alice in Chains' third self-titled album, Layne Staley mostly stayed out of the public eye, with the exception of a few shows. Footage of the band's concert in Detroit, Mich. on June 28,1996 has recently surfaced on YouTube, which was one of the singer's final performances ever.
Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big 2023 Reunion, Says Pat Torpey Would Approve of New Drummer
Mr. Big shut things down after the 2018 death of drummer Pat Torpey, but after plenty of speculation in recent months, it now appears as though the veteran band will regroup in 2023. The band's frontman, Eric Martin, revealed the news that a reunion was afoot for the coming year while speaking with The Metal Voice (seen below), and he also revealed the news that they will have a new drummer in place, one that he feels Torpey would have approved of.
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Explains ‘Most Complicated’ Part of Being a Professional Musician
For those who are thinking about starting a career in music, there may be a lot of things that you're curious about, especially what challenges you may endure. Fortunately, Lamb of God's Randy Blythe has shared his perspective on what he finds to be the "most complicated" part of being a professional musician.
Mark Tremonti Says Rex Brown Told Him to Consider Pantera Guitar Role ‘A Number of Years Ago’
Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti has revealed that "a number of years ago," Pantera bassist Rex Brown invited him to throw in his name "in the hat" for the vacant guitar role should a comeback ever materialize. The year 2022 will be remembered for a lot of things and the return...
Why Slipknot’s V-Man Lived With Clown for 6 Months While Recording Album
Slipknot bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella recently explained why he lived with founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan while the group worked on their latest album, The End, So Far. The two became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted much international travel...
Concern Over Sexist Comments Is Why Paramore’s Hayley Williams Doesn’t ‘Dare’ Play Guitar Live
's Hayley Williams plays the guitar, though it's not something you often see her do live. During a recent chat with the members of Wet Leg on The Face podcast, she revealed why she's been reluctant to play guitar live, chalking it up to the commentary, some of it sexist, that would eventually result online.
Why Fear Factory Won’t Offer Paid Meet + Greets on Upcoming Tour
Meet and greets are an exciting experience for fans, but with the rising costs of concert tickets, add-ons simply aren't in the budget for many people anymore. Dino Cazares has stated that Fear Factory won't be offering paid meet and greets during their upcoming tour for that reason, but assured that there's another way their fans can meet them at shows.
Punk Fashion Pioneer + Icon Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81
Legendary fashion designer and punk rock image pioneer Vivienne Westwood has died at age 81. She was "peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London," per an official acknowledgement on her social media pages, which also states, "The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."
Former Dio Guitarist Craig Goldy Battling Mystery Illness That’s ‘Baffled’ Doctors
Craig Goldy, the 61-year-old heavy metal guitarist and solo artist who was a member of the bands Dio and Giuffria, is currently battling a mystery illness that has "baffled" his doctors and specialists, as he shared in a public Facebook post this week. The illness is not life-threatening, Goldy explained....
Rockers Who’ve Left Twitter Since Elon Musk Took Over
Twitter is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, but it's become somewhat of a virtual war zone (even more chaotic than before it seems) ever since Elon Musk took over in October, and some musicians have decided to leave it as a result. Musk completed...
Nickelback Bassist Mike Kroeger Reacts to Seeing Meshuggah Live – Fans ‘Were Killing Each Other’
Nickelback are no strangers to the heavy stuff and bassist Mike Kroeger managed to catch Meshuggah on their fall tour. He's now offered his reaction to seeing them live, blown away by not just the band but their mosh-happy fans as well. The band's overwhelming success as a hard rock...
Photos – Fall Out Boy Drummer Andy Hurley Just Got Engaged
Congrats go out to Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley, who just made the holidays extra special by getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend Meredith Allen. Allen confirmed the news on social media, dropping a series of slides from their engagement including Hurley using the Franklin Theatre in Nashville's signage to propose. "The best movie was showing at @franklintheatre," wrote Allen, confirming, "We’re engaged, y’all! I love you so much @hurleyxvx and I can’t wait to spend forever with you as your wife." See the photos below.
Members of Trivium, DragonForce + More Further Jared Dines’ Annual Shred Collab
YouTube guitarist Jared Dines has made it an annual holiday tradition to assemble some of the most advanced rock and metal guitar players around for his yearly "Biggest Shred Collab Song in the World." And this year's installment is no different. Featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, DragonForce's Herman Li and many,...
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Diagnosed With Stage Four Cancer
Sad news to report, as founding Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was made public by Green’s mother, who shared the news via Facebook on Christmas Day. Along with frontman Isaac Brock, Green formed Modest Mouse in 1993. He left the...
Classic Venom Members Reignite Feud + Diss Each Other in New Interviews
Reunions are a big trend in rock and metal right now, and although they wrote "Stand Up (And Be Counted)," you shouldn't count on Venom's classic members Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon getting back together as two of them have reignited a longstanding feud, trading fresh disses in the press. It's...
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0