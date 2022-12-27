Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs adopts holiday decoration policy
On Tuesday, the Oak Bluffs select board adopted a new holiday display policy, which will prohibit decorations associated with any specific group. The policy recommended to the select board, which was subsequently unanimously approved, states that its purpose is “to ensure that each town-owned facility or property has a welcoming atmosphere, and does not result in the town advancing or inhibiting any particular religion, culture, group, or ethnicity.”
Martha's Vineyard Times
Colleen Garrett: ‘Like-minded people who want to help the community’
They meet every Wednesday at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs. They munch sandwiches from Mo’s Lunch, and typically hear from a guest speaker such as U.S. Rep. Bill Keating, Sheriff Bob Ogden, or Suzann Bellincampi from Felix Neck. (Full disclosure, I’ve been a guest speaker several times.)
Martha's Vineyard Times
Larkin Stallings: ‘Doing what needs to be done’
You might know Larkin Stallings and his wife Jackie from the Ritz, their legendary dive bar in Oak Bluffs. It’s time to meet his lesser-known side — the one who heads up the Oak Bluffs Association, and is on the board of directors for M.V. Community Services and for Vineyard House.
Martha's Vineyard Times
West Tisbury: A new year will begin
It’s early on Christmas morning, my favorite part of the holiday. Abby and the cats are up with me, but Mike is still asleep, and the house is quiet. I lit the lights on our Christmas tree, pretending in my mind that Santa did it while we were sleeping, as he always had when I was a child. I’m drinking coffee in my Christmas Tree china cup, watching snow falling outside our windows.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs: Snowy Christmas Eve, bowling is back, and happy birthday to George Davis
“Today, as we wish each other a Happy New Year, let us determine to be more sincere, compassionate, warmhearted human beings, trying to make our world a more equal place. That way we’ll actually make it a happy new year.” –Dalai Lama XIV. We had a white...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown: Hats off to the EPD, hunkering down, and Happy New Year to us all
Well, we actually had a white Christmas. Though I’m not a fan of snow, as you know, it certainly did make for a beautiful and tranquil feeling for the holiday, and actually help boost my holiday spirit a tad. Lights looked beautiful against the bed of white snow, the trees looked like a picture from a storybook, and it kept us home, cooking and relaxing by the woodstove, which was lovely. Driving was a bit treacherous, and of course, boats didn’t run, complicating travel plans for so many. But the Patriot Boat ran on Christmas Eve to bring Island-bound peeps back to M.V., and get about a dozen stranded UPS drivers from the island back to the Cape. Hats off to the Patriot crew for running a special boat, and making a Christmas miracle happen for all those folks.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown Council on Aging
The Edgartown Council on Aging serves as an information and referral source to long-term services and supports available to older adults. Masks are required in all town buildings. In-person programs are subject to cancellation or change with limited notice, due to COVID-related concerns. Open Monday-Friday, 9-4. To stay updated on...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Noteworthy January 55+
Healthy Aging M.V. has partnered with Vineyard Transit Authority to help transport ophthalmic patients to appointments with Dr. Hu and other medical providers at 282 Route 130 and Cotuit Road in Sandwich. Dates: Jan. 10, Feb. 7, and March 7. All transports will depart Vineyard Haven on the 7 am...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Aquinnah: This is my last Aquinnah column
This is my last Aquinnah column, and I want to thank everyone who reads or who has ever read my column. I am always touched when people tell me that they read it every week, and that they enjoy it. That makes my day. That said, I am looking forward...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 19 – 23
Dec. 21, Ann M. Metcalf sold 33 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $6,000. Dec. 21, American Cancer Society Inc. and American Cancer Society Massachusetts Division Inc. sold 45 Quenames Road to Stephen C. Mormoris for $1,500. Edgartown. Dec. 19, Daniel J. Geary, Versie A. Geary, Donna M. Cotter,...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Sandy D’Amico: ‘I didn’t really even know what an alpaca was’
The beloved alpaca farm on the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, formally known as Island Alpaca Co. of Martha’s Vineyard, loves its volunteers. The farm, with a select herd of 35 colorful Huacaya alpacas, offers breeding, sales, boarding, education, and continuing customer support. With so much going on, it’s no wonder owner Barbara Ronchetti says she is always thrilled to have volunteers: “Any help is always welcome, because there are many projects to do at the farm.” After all, it takes people power to tend to these endearing animals. Just some of what needs to get done is making sure they have clean, fresh water; topping off the hay; and pasture raking.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs Council on Aging
Rose M. Cogliano, administrator, 508-693-4509, ext. 3. 9 am, group exercise Zoom with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller. 9 am – Zoom exercise with Floyd Lifton. Please be ready with your Zooming device, whether computer, tablet, smartphone, or landline (audio only), and an armless chair. Zoom: bit.ly/ZoomFloyd. To join...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Cribbage results
The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday at 6 pm to play our favorite game. Two people had 24-point hands, and there were a total of two skunks, a game won by more than 31 points. We all enjoyed the laughs!. If you would like to check us out, please...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Friday’s flooding was a glimpse
The widespread flooding Friday, Dec. 23, is a good indicator of what’s to come more frequently, or perhaps permanently depending on anticipated events in Antarctica. All three down-Island towns and Menemsha saw major flooding around their harbors caused by storm-driven surges coincident with a new-moon high tide. As storms go around here, it wasn’t that memorable except perhaps for the extensive flooding.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Feds poised to take over robbery prosecution
Miquel Anthonio Jones appeared in the dock in Edgartown District Court Thursday for what was to be a probable cause hearing related to the Rockland Trust Bank robbery in November. Jones, the first suspect taken into custody by police, was previously arraigned on a charge of being an accessory after...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs police, drug task force make drug arrest
Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes set bail at $10,000 for Michael Pacheco, 35, after he was arraigned Thursday on one count of cocaine trafficking (36 grams or more, less than 100 grams) and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl). Judge Barnes revoked Pacheco’s bail on another matter, citing a bail conditions violation.
