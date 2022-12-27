Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Rising temperatures in the Roanoke Valley pose a risk of bursting pipesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
Things to do in Roanoke and the Blue RidgeJourneyswithsteveRoanoke, VA
Local warming shelters are available in the Roanoke Valley to get people out of freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Outdoors Bound: Free parking at VA State Parks
Free parking at Virginia State parks for first day hikes on New Year's Day. Free parking at Virginia State parks for first day hikes on New Year's Day. You don't need to travel across the world to experience good food, instead head to Roanoke, Virginia. Roanoke man who allegedly sexually...
wfxrtv.com
"The Big Lick Countdown" returns to Roanoke
As the holiday season comes to an end and the New Year creeps in, "The Big Lick Downtown Countdown" is ready to kick off its 10th annual New Year's Eve celebration. As the holiday season comes to an end and the New Year creeps in, "The Big Lick Downtown Countdown" is ready to kick off its 10th annual New Year's Eve celebration.
wfxrtv.com
Rescue Mission 2023 goals
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. You don't need to travel across the world to experience good food, instead head to Roanoke, Virginia. Roanoke man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child, …
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Clay Pot Irrigation
"All the Dirt" traveled to Front Royal, Virginia this fall to check out the Homesteaders of American Convention!. "All the Dirt" traveled to Front Royal, Virginia this fall to check out the Homesteaders of American Convention!. “The Big Lick Countdown” returns to Roanoke. As the holiday season comes to...
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
cbs17
Devastating Virginia bakery fire leaves $2 million in damages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR/WNCN) — An accidental fire at a Virginia bakery will still leave $2 million in damages. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at Bimbo Bakeries at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday to heavy smoke and a fire that had been contained to a freezer inside the bakery, CBS 17’s sister station WFXR reported.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 North can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 138.5 near the construction zone in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile.
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash closes bridge over Molly’s Creek
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reports a detour is in place because of a vehicle crash on the bridge over Molly’s Creek on Route 607 near Winfall Road. VDOT says the bridge east of Brookneal Highway in Campbell County is now closed. The...
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg’s new Republican majority set to deliver on its pledge — elected school board, more police, tax cuts
Some time ago, nearly two years back, the fabric of a movement was starting to be sewn. The foundations for a campaign, the likes of which Lynchburg had never seen, were laid and nurtured. As the narrative of these last two years were daily inked into the volumes of history, we finally arrived at November 8th, 2022, where for the first time in nearly two decades, Lynchburg City Council will have a new political majority.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski getting ready for trash service change
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The town of Pulaski is getting ready for a switch in its trash pickup service. Starting Jan. 3, Good For Life Environment Inc. will be handling the town’s trash collection. Right now, the company is distributing collection bins to homes in the town. The town...
Rt 219 open after severe accident
UPDATE: Route 219 is open after an accident on Monday, December 27, 2022. LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Both lanes of Route 219 in Lewisburg are closed for an extensive amount of time, according to Greenbrier County dispatch and Homeland Security. The crash took place right near the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center just off Route […]
wfxrtv.com
WBB: Eastern at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Highlights of the Roanoke College women’s basketball team taking on Eastern in the opening game of the Susan Dungan Holiday Classic. The Maroons won, 66-46, with JaBryah Haverkamp leading the team with 12 points.
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
Yankee Candle Closes Virginia Factory. Is It Going Out Of Business?
Employees at a Yankee Candle factory in Forest, Virginia, will be looking for new jobs in the new year. Newell Brands, parent company of the popular candle company, announced in early November that they were closing the plant that employs 187 people. Article continues below advertisement. The Virginia factory primarily...
Dramatic Changes In The Alleghany Highlands Mark 2022, As New Year Approaches
Two major changes in the Alleghany Highlands took place on July 1, the official formation of Alleghany Highlands Public Schools and the name change from Dabney S. Lancaster Community College to Mountain Gateway Community College. Consolidation of Covington City Schools with Alleghany County Public Schools brought about a new school board and superintendent on July 1, along with the name change of Alleghany High School Mountaineers to Alleghany High School Cougars. Covington High School has been scheduled to serve as the school district’s middle school (Covington Middle School), and Alleghany High School will serve as the new district’s facility for acquiring a...
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
Comments / 2