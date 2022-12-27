Read full article on original website
On Christmas Day, two teenagers were discovered dead in the Palm Bay neighborhood known as "The Compound".
Authorities were called to the spot when someone nearby reported seeing a corpse in the remote area, according to WOFL. Authorities were called to the spot when someone nearby reported seeing a corpse in the rural area.Photo byIstock/jason Doly.
Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team
A Florida police officer is in jail after an hourslong armed standoff with a sheriff's office SWAT team, during which he fired shots inside his home, authorities said Thursday.
Osceola County deputies investigating two people shot in BVL neighborhood
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators are trying to figure out what led to two people being shot in the county’s Buena Ventura Lakes neighborhood early Friday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies responded to Seabreeze Circle and Palmview Court area around...
cbs12.com
Suicidal man arrested after stand off with police
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside his home for roughly two hours. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded early Friday morning to SW Duncan Terrace after calls of a suicidal man with a handgun. A woman who was inside the home managed to safely leave and called 9-1-1.
click orlando
Man dies, another seriously injured in Orange County shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were shot, one fatally, not far from the intersection of U.S. 441 and Sand Lake Road early Friday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies located the men after responding to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Southland Boulevard...
click orlando
Cocoa police officer arrested after hourslong standoff at Viera home, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Cocoa police officer is being held in jail without bond after an hourslong standoff with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. Patrick Michael Kelly, 39, faced a judge Thursday morning. Cocoa police confirmed to News 6 that Kelly is an officer. [TRENDING:...
Cocoa Police officer allowed to keep job despite previous arrest
COCOA, Fla. — A Cocoa Police Officer who opened fire during a standoff with deputies Thursday morning was allowed to remain on the job after previously being arrested, department officials said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Patrick Kelly, 39, was taken into custody Thursday morning peacefully...
fox35orlando.com
3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
veronews.com
Dispute over yard lands one neighbor in jail and another in hospital
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 60-year-old woman was jailed after deputies said she and her husband hit a neighbor with a rake and shovel, leaving the man with serious injuries to his face and neck. The incident began with a dispute over the woman raking leaves into the man’s yard, officials said.
Florida teens found dead with gunshot wounds in undeveloped subdivision, police hunt for clues
An investigation is underway after two teenagers, ages 14 and 16, were found dead in southwest Palm Bay on Christmas night, the Palm Bay Police Department said.
cw34.com
Sheriff's office investigating after woman found dead on U.S. 1
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A mysterious death in Indian River County shut down parts of U.S. 1 on Friday morning. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said it received a call around 3:30 a.m. about an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of U.S. 1 near Sebastian.
WESH
2 shot in Osceola County
Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
click orlando
Kissimmee Salvation Army broken into on Christmas Eve; police search for 2 burglars
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Kissimmee Police Department said it is searching for two people involved in a burglary on Christmas Eve at the Salvation Army. Police said the burglary happened at 700 Union Street in Kissimmee. The department did not say around what time the burglary happened. [TRENDING: Florida...
click orlando
Driver dies after hitting stopped car ahead, sparking 4-car collision in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Orange County after a driver sped into a car stopped directly ahead of him Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A crash report shows that the driver — a 64-year-old Davenport man — was stopped behind...
click orlando
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after Orange County hit-and-run crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for the driver of a white SUV after a motorcyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Orange County Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the crash happened around 5:08 p.m. along Interstate 4 in...
villages-news.com
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
click orlando
2 men accused of carjacking, kidnapping woman, Cocoa police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Christmas Eve after being accused of carjacking and kidnapping a woman in Brevard County, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to 615 N. Cocoa Blvd. on Saturday morning after reports came in about a vehicle theft.
2 teens found dead in ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day: Florida officials
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Palm Bay, Florida. WESH reports the teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in an undeveloped area of the city known as “The Compound.” According to Florida Today, someone called 911 after […]
WESH
Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
WPBF News 25
'Make sure they got home safe': Fort Pierce restaurant owner makes breathalyzers available
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A restaurant on the Treasure Coast is making breathalyzers available and the owner says it's not just for the holidays. Suzanne Quitt is the general manager at Archie's Seabreeze in Fort Pierce. "We actually have a breathalyzer behind the bar, and we have a breathalyzer...
