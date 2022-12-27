ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

cbs12.com

Suicidal man arrested after stand off with police

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside his home for roughly two hours. According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded early Friday morning to SW Duncan Terrace after calls of a suicidal man with a handgun. A woman who was inside the home managed to safely leave and called 9-1-1.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
fox35orlando.com

3 Florida men caught with 13 stolen catalytic converters in car: Deputies

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Three South Florida men were taken into custody after deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in a stolen car driven by the men Wednesday. Deputies said they were alerted to a car with a stolen license plate that had been reported out of Osceola County on Dec. 17. The car was traveling on Palm Coast Parkway when deputies utilized stop sticks on the car, hitting two tires that began to deflate.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Dispute over yard lands one neighbor in jail and another in hospital

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 60-year-old woman was jailed after deputies said she and her husband hit a neighbor with a rake and shovel, leaving the man with serious injuries to his face and neck. The incident began with a dispute over the woman raking leaves into the man’s yard, officials said.
VERO BEACH, FL
WESH

2 shot in Osceola County

Two people were shot Friday morning in Osceola County. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Seabreeze Circle in Kissimmee in the early morning hours. Two people suffering from gunshot wounds were found and rushed to the hospital. Their conditions were not provided. Officials believe this...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene

A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
WILDWOOD, FL
click orlando

2 men accused of carjacking, kidnapping woman, Cocoa police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Christmas Eve after being accused of carjacking and kidnapping a woman in Brevard County, according to the Cocoa Police Department. Police said they were dispatched to 615 N. Cocoa Blvd. on Saturday morning after reports came in about a vehicle theft.
COCOA, FL
WESH

Deputies: 16-year-old boy missing in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage boy reported missing. Deputies said Laderrian Frazier, 16, went missing from the area of Wispy Cypress in Kissimmee on Dec. 23. According to the sheriff's office, Frazier was last seen with his family on Thursday...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

