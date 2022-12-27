Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Teddy Bridgewater looks dissociated, uninterested in the Miami Dolphins
Teddy Bridgewater might play QB vs the Patriots in week 17, Bridgewater looked dissociated and uninterested in the Miami Dolphins in a recent interview. Teddy Bridgewater was seen as one of the best backup QBs in the NFL when he signed for the Miami Dolphins. However, In the few times Bridgewater has had the time to play he’s looked like he doesn’t care, from terrible play on the field to uninspiring body language, and more.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
What if scenario: Miami Dolphins have to replace Tagovailoa in ’23
Monday’s news of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entering the NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season brings a cloud of uncertainty over the franchise. The latest addition to Tagovailoa’s now well-documented injury history dating back to his college days at Alabama comes near the end of his third season.
Alabama Football: Swirling rumors about new Tide Coordinators
Based on message boards and social media there is almost as much interest in the next Alabama Football Coordinators as there is for the Sugar Bowl. Not since Lane Kiffin was coaching in Tuscaloosa have so many rumors been swirling. For anyone unaware, note the opening sentence and the plural...
Miami Heat need to make Jimmy Butler’s presence count on frontside of B2B
The Miami Heat are headed out west for a road trip and the first two games of it occur on the Friday before New Year’s Eve and then on that night itself. Facing off against the Nuggets in Denver on Friday, the Miami Heat will then travel to Utah to face a Jazz team that many thought would bottom out after shipping off Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.
Grading the 4 biggest Cardinals offseason moves so far
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t necessarily been very active this off-season, but the moves they have made should have some considerable impact. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, went into this offseason with specific goals. He’s achieved most of those goals but could still make a splash to bolster their starting rotation and bench.
Predictions for College Football Playoff and New Years Six bowl games
Breaking down the odds and offering predictions for the New Years Six bowl games kicking off Friday night followed by the College Football Playoff Saturday. In terms of college football bowl games, we have been pretty lucky so far. Most of the games have been competitive and we have had multiple this week with the winning score in the last minute.
