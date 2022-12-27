ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Every Neko Case Album Ranked From Worst to Best

This article was originally published in 2015 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of the at-times New Pornographer.
Foo Fighters’ 10 Best Covers

Covers have always been an integral part of the Foo Fighters lore. From Dave Grohl’s early demo doodling to extended live medleys to the late Taylor Hawkins’ fan-favorite side project Chevy Metal, the Foo’s love to pay homage to their influences — and have a damn good time while doing it too.
Billy Joel and Producer Phil Ramone Captured Collaborative Magic on The Stranger: The Opus

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. The Stranger didn’t just mark Billy Joel’s critical breakthrough, but the beginning of a decade-long creative partnership with producer Phil Ramone. Together, the two would create some of the most lasting songs in music, and it all began with those first sessions in the summer of 1977.
Hayley Williams Doesn’t “Dare” Play Guitar Live Because of Sexist Comments

Hayley Williams of said that most of the time she doesn’t “dare” play guitar live because she knows it will lead to a deluge of sexist comments. The conversation came with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers on Spotify’s Face to Face podcast. “I think for us one of the hardest or most irritating things about being women is probably just stupid, stupid comments on the internet,” Teasdale said. “Like, ‘Oh she’s holding that guitar but she’s not actually playing it.’ When, for example, I am just not using my guitar but then I need to play it in the chorus or something, there will always be a comment like, ‘Girls shouldn’t play guitar, women shouldn’t play guitar,’ and it’s just — it’s so dated but it’s still there! And I just hate it so much and it’s so frustrating.”
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Battling Cancer

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage four cancer. In a Christmas post to Facebook, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, asked fans to send “healing vibes for [Green] who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”. In a...
Where to Stream 2023 Oscar Contenders

The 2023 Oscars are coming right around the corner, with the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony going down on March 12th. Though nominations won’t officially be announced until January 24th, we’re beginning to get an idea of which movies are strong contenders. While the Oscars race starts to crystallize, here’s...
Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley, Dead at 31

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, has died at the age of 31. According to TMZ, Marley passed away from asthma-related conditions, although his exact cause of death was not disclosed as of press time. A native of Jamaica who relocated...
Mining Metal: Top 10 Underground Metal Albums of 2022

I sit here writing this intro essay crouched at a too-small desk, my fiance’s mother’s childhood desk, huddled beneath a blanket in my fiance’s childhood room placing the finishing touches on our list just before Christmas Eve. My body is currently scratched and busted up; I have a bad hematoma on my left arm from elbow to armpit, with deep scratches on that forearm while my left hip and right elbow feel jacked to hell. That is because last night, after bursting out of my apartment door to tell a neighbor to quiet down after they paced screaming at the top of their lungs for over two hours, I found myself locked out of my apartment with my 12-year old dog locked inside. So, I attempted what any grown man left on their own in such a situation would: I attempted to scale my apartment building to the third-floor balcony I call my own to get in through the balcony door. And, after cinching in a tight anchor lock with my armpit and walking my way up the bricks, I very nearly had it, had an arm just a foot or so from gripping the top of the rail of my own balcony some 20-ish feet off the ground. But, as it turns out, metal in the rain is quite slippery and, after about half a dozen or more near-falls, I called it and climbed my way back down my building, beat the shit and incredibly humiliated.
