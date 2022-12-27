Read full article on original website
Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed
Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Every Neko Case Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This article was originally published in 2015 and has been updated. Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we sort through the best and worst of the at-times New Pornographer.
Zach Bryan Drops Surprise Live Album All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster: Stream
Zach Bryan has made a strong statement with the title of his surprise new live album, All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster (Live from Red Rocks), and vowed to embark on a 2023 tour with “prices as cheap as possible.” Stream the LP below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Foo Fighters’ 10 Best Covers
Covers have always been an integral part of the Foo Fighters lore. From Dave Grohl’s early demo doodling to extended live medleys to the late Taylor Hawkins’ fan-favorite side project Chevy Metal, the Foo’s love to pay homage to their influences — and have a damn good time while doing it too.
Dave Grohl and Friends Cover Randy Newman’s “I Love LA”: Watch
Winter, that occasionally charming burden, is not shared equally, as Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin reminded us on the eighth and final night of Hanukkah with their cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love LA.”. Like previous covers in Season 3 of the Hanukkah Series, “I Love LA” was...
Courtney Love Says Brad Pitt Kept “Stalking” Her About Playing Kurt Cobain
Courtney Love has expanded upon recent comments that she made on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast about Brad Pitt getting her fired from Fight Club, explaining that she had “no plans” to bring it up, but Pitt “kept on stalking me” about making a film about her late husband Kurt Cobain.
Billy Joel and Producer Phil Ramone Captured Collaborative Magic on The Stranger: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. The Stranger didn’t just mark Billy Joel’s critical breakthrough, but the beginning of a decade-long creative partnership with producer Phil Ramone. Together, the two would create some of the most lasting songs in music, and it all began with those first sessions in the summer of 1977.
Hayley Williams Doesn’t “Dare” Play Guitar Live Because of Sexist Comments
Hayley Williams of said that most of the time she doesn’t “dare” play guitar live because she knows it will lead to a deluge of sexist comments. The conversation came with Wet Leg’s Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers on Spotify’s Face to Face podcast. “I think for us one of the hardest or most irritating things about being women is probably just stupid, stupid comments on the internet,” Teasdale said. “Like, ‘Oh she’s holding that guitar but she’s not actually playing it.’ When, for example, I am just not using my guitar but then I need to play it in the chorus or something, there will always be a comment like, ‘Girls shouldn’t play guitar, women shouldn’t play guitar,’ and it’s just — it’s so dated but it’s still there! And I just hate it so much and it’s so frustrating.”
Morrissey Announces Label Split, Says Miley Cyrus Wants Off His New Album
Morrissey spent this past Christmas weekend as the bearer of bad news about his career. Not only did the ex-Smiths singer reveal he has split from his record label, but he also claimed Miley Cyrus wants to be taken off his “hidden” album Bonfire of Teenagers. Both announcements...
Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Battling Cancer
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is battling stage four cancer. In a Christmas post to Facebook, Green’s mother, Carol Namatame, asked fans to send “healing vibes for [Green] who is battling stage 4 cancer. He’s is so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”. In a...
Where to Stream 2023 Oscar Contenders
The 2023 Oscars are coming right around the corner, with the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted ceremony going down on March 12th. Though nominations won’t officially be announced until January 24th, we’re beginning to get an idea of which movies are strong contenders. While the Oscars race starts to crystallize, here’s...
Jo Mersa Marley, Grandson of Bob Marley, Dead at 31
Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and son of Stephen Marley, has died at the age of 31. According to TMZ, Marley passed away from asthma-related conditions, although his exact cause of death was not disclosed as of press time. A native of Jamaica who relocated...
Chris Rock Sets Release Date for First-Ever Live Netflix Special Selective Outrage
Netflix is moving into live events and Chris Rock is leading the charge. The streaming giant has now shared a teaser trailer for Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, the streamer’s first-ever live comedy special. Rock is set to present Selective Outrage in Baltimore, Maryland on March 4th at 10:00 p.m....
Mining Metal: Top 10 Underground Metal Albums of 2022
I sit here writing this intro essay crouched at a too-small desk, my fiance’s mother’s childhood desk, huddled beneath a blanket in my fiance’s childhood room placing the finishing touches on our list just before Christmas Eve. My body is currently scratched and busted up; I have a bad hematoma on my left arm from elbow to armpit, with deep scratches on that forearm while my left hip and right elbow feel jacked to hell. That is because last night, after bursting out of my apartment door to tell a neighbor to quiet down after they paced screaming at the top of their lungs for over two hours, I found myself locked out of my apartment with my 12-year old dog locked inside. So, I attempted what any grown man left on their own in such a situation would: I attempted to scale my apartment building to the third-floor balcony I call my own to get in through the balcony door. And, after cinching in a tight anchor lock with my armpit and walking my way up the bricks, I very nearly had it, had an arm just a foot or so from gripping the top of the rail of my own balcony some 20-ish feet off the ground. But, as it turns out, metal in the rain is quite slippery and, after about half a dozen or more near-falls, I called it and climbed my way back down my building, beat the shit and incredibly humiliated.
Sunflower Bean Answer the Consequestionnaire: 15 Years of NYC DIY, Staying Friends, and Endless Dreams
As part of Consequence’s 15th anniversary, we asked a bunch of former CoSigned artists to reflect on their own last 15 years. To round out the year, we’re bringing you one more Consequestionnaire from Sunflower Bean, the only band to be CoSigned twice. To help close out the...
