ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Made.com shoppers to lose £12m in deposits, warn administrators

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xBgG3_0jvZtovx00
Shoppers paid £13.7m in deposits on large items such as sofas at Made.com.

More than 30,000 Made.com shoppers are collectively owed almost £12m they will not get back, according to the latest report by administrators to the collapsed furniture seller.

Shoppers paid £13.7m in deposits on large items such as sofas, according to documents filed with Companies House late last week. However, less than £1.9m has been recouped by customers through card charge-backs, which is where credit card providers refund borrowers when purchases go wrong.

The document makes clear there will not be enough funds to repay the £11.9m owed to customers, who are on a list of unsecured creditors that are among the last to be paid when money is recovered from the sale of the company’s remaining assets. The list of unsecured creditors also includes suppliers and some employees.

Those assets include stock worth nearly £19m, which is expected to fetch less than £2m through auction.

Among Made.com’s biggest unsecured creditors are Facebook (owed £1.4m), Google (owed about £1.7m) and the operator of the group’s Antwerp warehouse (£1.8m).

However, Made.com’s main lender, Silicon Valley Bank, is likely to recover nearly all the £3.8m it is owed, after the retailer Next bought the Made.com brand and database for £3.4m. Most of its employees and HMRC, which is owed £3.57m, will also be paid in full.

Administrators from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) were appointed to Made.com on 9 November, completing a reversal of fortunes for the London-based retailer, which was valued at almost £800m when it listed on the stock exchange in June 2021 and heralded as the future of furniture retail.

Its collapse was the latest example of the bursting of the online retail bubble, after investors who bet that the switch to buying online during the pandemic would be permanent had their hopes dashed.

More than 300 people were made redundant when the company went into administration and nearly all 500 employed at the time are expected to lose their jobs.

Retail experts are expecting more retailers to collapse as a result of the cost of living crisis, as consumers rein in their spending because of surging bills.

This could, however, provide opportunities for larger firms poised to snap up stricken competitors, according to Erin Brookes, the managing director and head of retail for Europe at Alvarez & Marsal, who said deals by Next to buy Joules and the Made.com brand out of administration point to further consolidation across the sector.

“There are retailers and brands which came out of the pandemic with much weaker balance sheets and have now been hit by lower consumer sentiment, alongside any supply disruption and cost inflation,” she said. “These still have something to offer, so some of the larger, more robust groups will definitely see opportunities around.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
NEW YORK STATE
The Guardian

What is it like to survive an execution by lethal injection?

Alabama’s corrections department has bungled the procedure on three recent occasions, with IV teams failing for hours on end, adding immense distress to a difficult situation. On three occasions in the past four months, Alabama’s department of corrections has bungled its lethal injections procedure. At 7.57pm on 17...
ALABAMA STATE
Glamour

The Two Largest US Grocery Stores Are Set to Merge. Will Grocery Prices Creep Up?

Higher prices along grocery store aisles have become impossible to ignore. Whether it’s dairy (15.5% more expensive than last year) or cereal and bakery products (up nearly 16%), food prices across the board have skyrocketed, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October consumer price index. Now government officials are worried that groceries will get even more expensive, as the two largest supermarket chains in the US plan a historic merger.
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio

Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnlineand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
MORAINE, OH
The Guardian

Think the war in Ukraine is the world’s deadliest conflict? Think again

A war is raging that has cost more than an estimated 600,000 lives. Its victims have borne witness to shocking human rights abuses and, tragically, civilians have been deliberately targeted. Tens of thousands of women have been raped. It has lasted two years and is happening today, yet the chances are you don’t even know where it is. Though it is far deadlier than the war in Ukraine, the western media have mostly ignored it.
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
The Guardian

In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
Footwear News

Store Closures — Led by Department Stores — Will Accelerate in 2023, UBS Says

After a relatively stable 2022, store closures are expected to pick up again in 2023 — and department stores will likely lead the way. As retailers face challenges in traffic, sales and margins going into 2023, more retailers are likely to downsize their store fleets, according to a Dec. 13 note from UBS analyst Jay Sole. And department store closures are set to outpace the industry average next year. Between Q4 of 2019 and Q1 of 2021, the store count of department stores dropped 33%, Sole noted, though store counts remained relatively stable throughout 2022. Now, as department stores like Nordstrom and...
The Guardian

The Guardian

543K+
Followers
124K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy