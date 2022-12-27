ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

California bracing for storms over New Year's weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year. An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
KCRA.com

The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding

December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
Andy Monroe

Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River

Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm

(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northwest California,. including the following counties, in central California, Lake. In. northwest...
goldrushcam.com

Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain

Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
SFGate

West Coast is being drenched by a string of atmospheric rivers

The West Coast, ordinarily known for being parched and drought-stricken, is facing a barrage of atmospheric rivers - plumes of deep tropical moisture known for bringing heavy rain and snow. Parts of coastal California, including the Bay Area, are under flood watches, initial signs from the first of several atmospheric rivers set to drench the West in the days ahead.
FOX40

Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December

(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

