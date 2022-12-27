Read full article on original website
SFGate
California bracing for storms over New Year's weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians on Friday were bracing for heavy downpours and potential flooding from a series of rainstorms poised to usher in the new year. An atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Storm Watch Forecast: Valley rain, heaviest in the high country Friday
CALIFORNIA, USA — After a mostly dry afternoon in the valley, moved in Friday morning. Rain will overspread the higher elevations and the valleys Thursday night. This will make roads wet for the morning commute. Some ponding on roadways and parking lots is possible, especially in areas with poor drainage.
Lake Tahoe Area Warned of Weekend Impact of Winter Storm
National Weather Service storm watches are in place for northeastern California.
How an atmospheric river will affect California's Central valley
An atmospheric river is set to bring a great deal of rain and snow to California leaving 17 million people under winter weather alerts. NBC News’ Savannah Sellers breaks down what atmospheric rivers are as it is not the first one to hit the Western U.S. this week. Dec. 29, 2022.
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed Rainfall
The first storm front out of a series of them will move into Southern California today, first starting across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County this morning, spreading east into the metros by the later afternoon and evening, maximizing tonight, and moving out over the morning on Wednesday.
KCRA.com
The Northern California forecast calls for repeated rainstorms. Here's what water managers say about the potential for flooding
December marked the start of the heart of the rainy season in Northern California. In 2022, the atmosphere is following along with the calendar. Since Sunday, many spots in the Valley have seen close to 2 inches of rainfall, with more than twice that in the Foothills, and more rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.
krcrtv.com
Flood Watch extended to cover entire Northstate as communities brace for series of storms
REDDING, Calif. — The National Weather Service extended a Flood Watch to cover the entire Northstate Thursday ahead of a series of storms expected to bring heavy to moderate rainfall. The watch was issued for Friday at 4 p.m. through Sunday at 4 a.m. According to the First Alert...
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric River
Potential Atmospheric River Category 4Photo byPublic Domain. A powerful winter storm hit Northern California on Monday, bringing several inches of rain and heavy winds. Accompanied by a range of weather alerts, the storm system is expected to bring flooding to rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas, as well as urban areas with poor drainage systems. Storm drains and ditches may also become clogged with debris. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for North Bay, San Francisco, and the coastline, as well as a wind advisory for the coastal areas from Sonoma County to Santa Cruz County. These warnings are set to remain active through Tuesday afternoon.
No rest for the dreary: Another atmospheric river begins to soak California
What has been a soggy end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river takes aim at California later this week into the weekend, bringing a renewed threat of flooding rains and heavy mountain snows.
Flood Watch issued across Northern California ahead of weekend storm
(KTXL) — As another large winter storm makes its way to Northern California, the National Weather Service has issued flood watches for large parts of the Central Valley, the Sierra foothills, Sierra Nevada and the Delta region, and severe winter storm watches for the greater Lake Tahoe area and counties north of Lake Tahoe. The […]
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northwest California,. including the following counties, in central California, Lake. In. northwest...
abc10.com
California Winter Storm: Dec. 27 update
The latest on the first of three winter storms hitting the Northern California region. From travel updates to snowfall in the Sierra's, we've got you covered.
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Thursday Night Through Sunday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 8 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Oakhurst, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 4.00" to 6.00" Yosemite Valley, Thursday to Sunday Projected Precipitation: 6.00" to 8.00" December 29, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the rain and snow forecast totals for this weekend's major event.
This California Resort Has The 'Deepest Snow' In America
Here's where you can find it.
Flood Watch Issued in Southern California Ahead of Second and Stronger Storm System for New Years Eve
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch for a large part of the Southern California area, including all the metro areas, Coachella and Morongo Valley, and even up through Barstow for your New Years Eve as the second storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves in so read on for details.
ijpr.org
Heavy rain will hit Northern California and Oregon over the next few days
This atmospheric river will have more impact than others, said Charles Smith, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. He said it will include heavy rain and some snow, which will be a welcome break from drought conditions in the region. "The good thing is that there's gonna be snow...
SFGate
West Coast is being drenched by a string of atmospheric rivers
The West Coast, ordinarily known for being parched and drought-stricken, is facing a barrage of atmospheric rivers - plumes of deep tropical moisture known for bringing heavy rain and snow. Parts of coastal California, including the Bay Area, are under flood watches, initial signs from the first of several atmospheric rivers set to drench the West in the days ahead.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
Storm updates: Sacramento area and Northern California receive rain, snow and strong winds in the last days of December
(KTXL) — Advisories on possible flooding, strong winds with powerful gusts and winter weather have been made throughout the Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada as the first of multiple storms makes landfall in Northern California. 2 p.m. Portions of the Sacramento Valley and the northern San Joaquin Valley may see patches of dense fog […]
