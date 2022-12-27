Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?
The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
New Number, Different Xavier Worthy: Longhorns WR Struggles in Loss to Washington
Texas Longhorns star receiver Xavier Worthy was a few plays away from a game to remember. But now, his offseason will be remembered for two huge drops he made in Thursday's loss to the Washington Huskies at the Alamo Bowl.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Five Thoughts On Texas Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play
The Texas Longhorns are 11-1 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against Oklahoma on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Longhorns at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily Fantasy Lineups. Every...
Longhorns Aim For Strong Finish With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
The Texas Longhorns will look for their first nine-win season since 2018.
Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies
SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
Texas QB Quinn Ewers Can Prove Worth With Alamo Bowl Win Over Washington
Quinn Ewers could set the tone for 2023 with a performance to remember to close out 2022.
Marcus Carr Erupts for 41 Points, Longhorns Cruise Past Texas A&M-Commerce
Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr had the best performance of his collegiate career in Tuesday's win over the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Texas Longhorns flag at downtown San Antonio building upsets locals
Is San Antonio Longhorn Country?
myaggienation.com
Sister of late A&M student Tanner Hoang commits to play soccer for Aggies
Emma Hoang wanted to honor her late brother, Tanner Hoang. The junior at Flower Mound High School did so Monday by committing to play soccer at Texas A&M, where her brother attended before he was found dead Saturday afternoon in Austin. “After much thought and prayer, I am blessed to...
Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
'We wanted to see that river parade': Flight cancellations may ensure burnt orange crowd at Valero Alamo Bowl
SAN ANTONIO — As Southwest Airlines cancels flights across the country, football fans are scrambling to find new transportation to San Antonio for the Valero Alamo Bowl. The Washington Huskies will play the Texas Longhorns in the bowl's 30th iteration. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday. Bronwyn Wyrsch,...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
PHOTOS: Georgetown landmark Crockett Gardens Falls appears to have collapsed
Photos and video sent by a KXAN viewer show rocks falling from around Crockett Gardens Falls on Sunday.
2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
veranda.com
8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country
The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
lsonews.com
Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes
Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
How law enforcement tracked, arrested Georgetown murder suspect
Georgetown police booked Ricardo Quinones, 38, on a murder charge into the Williamson County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $1 million bond. They brought him back there Tuesday after a task force took him into custody in Columbus, Texas in Colorado County.
Comments / 0