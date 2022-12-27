ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why is Chris Beard Still The Texas Longhorns' Basketball Coach?

The No. 6-ranked Texas Longhorns begin Big 12 play Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma. It could be a great season. Or at least it should have been a great season. Right now it’s mostly given Longhorn fans reason to avert their eyes from the wreckage and celebrate that national title in volleyball.
AUSTIN, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Five Thoughts On Texas Men’s Basketball Entering Big 12 Play

The Texas Longhorns are 11-1 after playing their pre-Big 12 schedule and are now preparing for their conference opener against Oklahoma on Dec. 31. With that, we have five thoughts about the Longhorns at the break. Don’t forget about our new feature for men’s basketball — Daily Fantasy Lineups. Every...
AUSTIN, TX
HuskyMaven

Texas Quarterback Has More At Stake Than Beating the Huskies

SAN ANTONIO. Texas — Take one look at his long flowing brown hair and consider his football pedigree, and you almost want to call him Riggins. Yet this is central Texas, not west; he'll lead the Texas Longhorns up against Washington in the Alamo Bowl under Thursday Night Lights, not Friday's; and Quinn Ewers is a real-life player, hardly a fictional TV character.
AUSTIN, TX
HuskyMaven

Texas Center Gave Huskies a Long Look During Recruiting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jake Majors has been to Seattle, seen the University of Washington up close and gave it some serious thought to playing for then Chris Petersen's coaching staff. Yet in the end, Texas's two-year starting center from the small town of Prosper in the Dallas metroplex...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander

The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
LEANDER, TX
veranda.com

8 Beautiful Wineries to Visit on Your Next Trip to Texas Hill Country

The beautiful Texas Hill Country stretches from Austin to San Antonio and is one of the south’s best weekend getaways. Travelers can expect fields overflowing with bluebonnets (the state flower of Texas), winding country roads, pristine, spring-fed swimming holes, and dozens of world-class wineries. Inspired by German roots, its burgeoning wine scene is an unexpected addition to this popular area. But with wine production in Texas predating California and more than 400 wineries statewide, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
lsonews.com

Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes

Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
TEXAS STATE
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy