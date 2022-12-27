ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix firefighters help dog get its head out of can of food

By Kyle Norris
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Some Phoenix firefighters came to save the day of a puppy that found itself stuck in a bad situation.

The department tweeted about the incident where the dog got its head stuck in a can of food Monday.

Pictures show the dog appears to be fine after the ordeal, and the firefighters made sure to give the puppy some love after they got the can off its head.

The department is reminding residents that they are here to prevent harm and help everyone, including our furry friends.

