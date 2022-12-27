Governor Hogan commends first responders, citizens who braved icy waters to rescue pilot following Maryland plane crash

Read full article on original website
Maryland State Police searching for suspect vehicle in fatal Anne Arundel County hit-and-run
GLEN BURNIE, MD—Maryland State Police are searching for the suspect vehicle and driver believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in Anne Arundel County. At just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, troopers responded to the area of southbound I-97 at Maryland Route...
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
Police searching for missing Parkville teen
PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing teenager. Chenia Ruszaca, 14, is 4’11” tall and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area at 1 a.m. on Friday, December 30, wearing a black jacket with black pants and “bubble slides.”
25-year-old killed in fatal Harford County crash
CHURCHVILLE, MD—A fatal overnight crash in Harford County has left one man dead. At around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Maryland State Police responded to the area of MD Route 136 near Asbury Road in Churchville for a report of a single vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation,...
Detectives seek help locating Baltimore County homicide suspect
ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect. Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000-block of Old Eastern Avenue in Essex (21221). Anyone...
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, MD—Crews are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian who was struck by a train in Edgewood. The incident was reported at around 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, along Edgewood Road at the railroad tracks. Initial reports indicate that a male was struck by a...
I-895 shut down due to vehicle fire
BALTIMORE, MD—For motorists who are traveling into Baltimore City, I-895 has been shut down due to a Thursday morning vehicle fire. The fire was reported at around 9:15 a.m. along northbound I-895 prior to the Harbor Tunnel. Crews are on the scene and attempting to extinguish the blaze. All...
Dundalk house fire leaves one dead
SPARROWS POINT, MD—Crews responded to a house fire in Dundalk overnight. The blaze was reported at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 2500-block of Snyder Avenue (21222). The first arriving engines found heavy fire showing from the residence as well as a partial roof collapse. One person died...
Vehicle damaged in Perry Hall road rage shooting, car stolen in Hillendale
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting and a vehicle theft that were reported this week. At just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, two individuals were parked in their vehicles following a road rage incident in the 4600-block of Ebenezer Road in Perry Hall/Nottingham (21236). Someone in a red sedan then fired rounds at their vehicles.
Councilman Marks: High school needs report unacceptable, evaluate other property
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Friday called the recently-prepared assessment of high school needs in northeastern Baltimore County unacceptable, and will introduce a resolution before the Baltimore County Council that calls for evaluating land for a new high school in the Eastside. “After months of study,...
Shots fired during Route 40 road rage incident in Rosedale, rideshare driver involved in Nottingham altercation
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a road rage shooting, an assault, and a burglary that were reported over the Christmas weekend. At just before 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, a driver was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway near I-695 in Rosedale (21237) and became involved in a road rage incident with another driver. At one point, the driver of the suspect vehicle fired at the victim’s vehicle. No one in the victim’s vehicle was struck.
Police seek to identify Mondawmin Metro station murder suspects
BALTIMORE, MD—Homicide detectives in Baltimore are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who are being sought in connection with the recent murder of a man at the Mondawmin Metro station. At around 5 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, Caleb Thompson, 20, was shot and...
Temperature swings contributing to increase in Baltimore-area water main breaks
BALTIMORE, MD—Officials with Baltimore’s Department of Public Works say they are experiencing an increase in water main breaks and water-related service requests due, in part, to freezing temperatures over the weekend and this week’s warmer weather. DPW is working expeditiously to make water main repairs and to...
McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek
ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
Governor Hogan flips coin at 2022 Military Bowl, welcomes Medal of Honor recipients to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to an incredible military community, and we are pleased...
Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels opens on THE AVENUE at White Marsh
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The wait is over! Mama Tana’s pretzel shop has opened on THE AVENUE at White Marsh. Mama Tana’s Fresh Pretzels offers Original, Cinnamon Sugar, and Garlic pretzels, as well as beef pretzel dogs. All pretzels are $3.99 with the option of adding cheese dip. Mama Tana’s...
