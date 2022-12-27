ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxy’s Sun Bowl Forecast: Cloudy skies with seasonal temps

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!. Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
Expect strong winds and rain chances this week, dry and windy for NYE

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The storm system brought some strong winds to El Paso and surrounding areas with chances of rain coming our way on Thursday.  Expect Thursday temperatures to be seasonal in the upper 50s with breezy conditions and cloudy skies. We can expect some isolated showers in the afternoon and evening hours.  The […]
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Expect a windy Wednesday

Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports.
ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today

Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
Winds hang around through the weekend

A slight chance for some rain Thursday along with some breezy winds. Gusts will likely hit about 25 mph out of the SW. The winds pick up Friday through the weekend with gusts around 30-35 mph and just a slight chance for rain. The Sun Bowl looks OK with temps...
Strong winds arrive Wednesday

A winter storm will be bringing in quite a bit of wind to the Borderland. Strong winds are set to arrive Wednesday afternoon. We are expected to see winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. Expect gusts of up to 60 to...
Roxy’s Post-Christmas Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. I hope you had an amazing Christmas weekend!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. I know it was a cold weekend!🥶 Good news, expect a slow warming trend to kick in!. Expect a windy...
Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso

El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
Pebble Hills band stranded in Chicago due to winter storm

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the Pebble Hills High School band were stranded in Chicago this past week due to several cancelation flights from Southwest Airlines. A massive winter storm has been taking over the U.S., most of the severity focusing on locations such as Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago. […]
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?

El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology

EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center of El Paso has a new portable MRI device. It travels to the patient's room, so they no longer need to travel to the radiology department. UMC will primarily use this device for patients with traumatic brain injuries. The FDA approved this new technology in March of 2021. The post UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology appeared first on KVIA.
