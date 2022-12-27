Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Takes a Play From Arizona Governor on Stopping MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
How This Large Texas City is Handling 1,000s of Migrants Crossing the BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Alamogordo High School & Mescalero Apache Tournament Play Results Thursday EveningAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Abbott's new border wall is already causing migrant crossings to dropAsh JurbergTexas State
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
El Paso News
Roxy’s Sun Bowl Forecast: Cloudy skies with seasonal temps
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good evening, everyone! Happy Thursday!. Got to fill in on the evening show for the first time!. Well we are expecting some rain overnight tonight!🌂☔️ Thankfully by 5am to 6am tomorrow we should begin to dry out so no rain expected for the Sun Bowl game!🏈 🏟
Expect strong winds and rain chances this week, dry and windy for NYE
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The storm system brought some strong winds to El Paso and surrounding areas with chances of rain coming our way on Thursday. Expect Thursday temperatures to be seasonal in the upper 50s with breezy conditions and cloudy skies. We can expect some isolated showers in the afternoon and evening hours. The […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Wednesday Forecast: Expect a windy Wednesday
Local El Paso News, Weather and Sports.
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: Wind and rain expected today
Happy Wednesday everyone! The First Alert is here, with winds and rain expected throughout the day today. For rain chances, it's likely most of us will see rain a few times throughout the day today, but mostly in the afternoon. By 11 AM the rain will be approaching our northern region, including those of you in Las Cruces. After 12 PM I think the rain will be near El Paso and the rest of our region. Watch for slick roads!
KVIA
Winds hang around through the weekend
A slight chance for some rain Thursday along with some breezy winds. Gusts will likely hit about 25 mph out of the SW. The winds pick up Friday through the weekend with gusts around 30-35 mph and just a slight chance for rain. The Sun Bowl looks OK with temps...
KFOX 14
Strong winds arrive Wednesday
A winter storm will be bringing in quite a bit of wind to the Borderland. Strong winds are set to arrive Wednesday afternoon. We are expected to see winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. Expect gusts of up to 60 to...
El Paso News
Roxy’s Post-Christmas Forecast: Slow warming trend kicks in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Monday!. I hope you had an amazing Christmas weekend!❄️☃️🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉. I know it was a cold weekend!🥶 Good news, expect a slow warming trend to kick in!. Expect a windy...
Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces Water Department crews will be working to replace a fire hydrant on Capri Road. That will requires crews to shut off water service to the area. That will affect residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc. The outage is planned for Friday, Dec. 30, between 9 a.m. and The post Water outage planned for Friday for residents on Capri Road and Capri Arc appeared first on KVIA.
The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of Each Section Of El Paso
El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas yet, it feels more like 5 small cities rolled into one. Seriously, it does. There are even rivalries between the different sections. East siders like to dis the west side. West siders run their mouths about people from the Northeast. The Northeasters are anti-east, etc, etc.
Migrants receive warm meals from Operation Hope
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Operation Hope was seen giving out warm food to migrants at the Welcome Center on Oregon St. Thursday. Operation Hope collaborated with the Rock Faith Center, providing food by L&J Cafe and Olive Garden. The Rock Faith Center said they will always find a way to work with Operation Hope […]
Travelers flying into El Paso tell horror stories of long lines, canceled flights
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As thousands of flights continue to be canceled across the country and hundreds of suitcases are left in airports, travelers are left stranded with no way to get to their final destination. For those traveling to El Paso, it has been a journey that sometimes spanned over two days. Jennie Ashley, […]
El Paso businesses struggle as downtown building undergoes demolition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday Dec. 12, a fire broke out in a business located in Downtown El Paso. Since then, the city has declared the building is vulnerable, endangering the public and surrounding properties. This has also caused issues with surrounding businesses who lost significant customers due to El Paso St. being […]
Over 91 Thousand People Duped into thinking Ascarate Lake Looks Different
We've been bamboozled. Well, actually, if you're not from El Paso then you've been bamboozled. In a new trend taking over TikTok, you Google Earth a location and then proceed to zoom in on that exact location, all this while being accompanied to a sped up version of Aerosmith's "Dream On". Check out an example below:
ComSAR locates, helps lost hiking party that included minor and 2 dogs get off mountain
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue team helped a lost woman hiker along with a minor and two dogs get their way back down off the mountain Monday evening at the Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park. The ComSAR was able to locate the party and bring them safely […]
HOME reaches agreement with man who climbed Chelsea Tower
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Last month, a video shared widely via social media showed a person dressed as Spider-Man scaling the outside of Chelsea Tower without authorization or safety measures. The man was later identified to be Yancy Quionez. HOME announced Thursday an agreement was reached not to pursue legal action against Mr. Quionez in […]
Gas prices in New Mexico start increasing
"They are going up and down; it's a roller coaster."
Pebble Hills band stranded in Chicago due to winter storm
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Members of the Pebble Hills High School band were stranded in Chicago this past week due to several cancelation flights from Southwest Airlines. A massive winter storm has been taking over the U.S., most of the severity focusing on locations such as Denver, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Seattle, Baltimore and Chicago. […]
This El Paso Restaurant Has a Passion For Tacos That Defies the Border
At Elemi, fresh masa, avocado leaves, and agave are part of the mission and the menu.
Remember The Year El Paso Got 22 Inches Of Snow?
El Paso may be in the desert but we do occasionally get snow. One year, we got a you-know-what load of it. We haven't seen any snow on the ground here in El Paso so far this year, although the mountains have been dusted a couple of times. It does snow here though, I swear.
UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology
EL PASO, Texas -- University Medical Center of El Paso has a new portable MRI device. It travels to the patient's room, so they no longer need to travel to the radiology department. UMC will primarily use this device for patients with traumatic brain injuries. The FDA approved this new technology in March of 2021. The post UMC welcomes new ‘game-changing’ technology appeared first on KVIA.
