Marietta City Schools thank employees for helping out after schools suffer water damage

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta City School officials thanked employees for stepping up after two schools suffered water damage over the holiday weekend.

The Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center and Sawyer Road Elementary were damaged by extreme cold weather that moved into the metro Atlanta area over the holiday break.

According to officials, Sawyer Road Elementary had damaged hallways, classrooms, and their media center, whereas Emily Lembeck Early Learning Center only damaged the cafeteria.

School officials expressed gratitude to employees who gave up their holidays to clean up the schools.

“Our maintenance and custodial crew is first rate,” said superintendent Grant Rivera. “They put their holiday aside to respond to broken water and sprinkler lines at two separate schools. There is never a good time for this to happen to anyone, especially the holidays, but I am thankful for their commitment to our students and staff.”

The schools were not the only ones affected by the weather. Many residents in metro Atlanta were trapped in their homes and were without water since the cold weather began.

MCS is working with the Georgia School Boards Association to bring in dehumidifiers and other remedial equipment as MCS staff work to begin the repairs.

“We knew the extreme cold could be a problem, and when we first heard about the damage, our employees were right there to help,” said MCS chief operating officer Chuck Gardner. “Our operations employees didn’t hesitate to get to work to ensure our students and staff could go back to schools that could provide the supportive learning environments they’re accustomed to.”

The district said they do not know the extent of the damage however, crews are working around the clock to ensure students have a classroom to return to on Jan. 4.

