Maryland State

Bay Net

NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Re-Fund The Police: Gov. Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grant Awards

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland

A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
FRANKFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland

With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made

Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo

Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
BUFFALO, NY

