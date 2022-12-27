Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Maryland State Police To Increase Patrols As New Year’s Eve Approaches
PIKESVILLE, Md. – With New Year’s Eve coming up on Saturday, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted and aggressive driving. With an increase in impaired drivers expected throughout the state this weekend, state...
Bay Net
Local Businesses Earn Hidden Gem Awards Of 2022 On The “Get Real With Chris & Mark” Podcast
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On the last episode of the year, Chris & Mark ‘Get Real’ on hidden gems in Southern Maryland by highlighting their favorite restaurants, bars, and parks. Chris & Mark gave the following local businesses their hidden gem honorable mention:. Blue Wind Gourmet –...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
Bay Net
NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
Bay Net
Re-Fund The Police: Gov. Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grant Awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative. Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing...
CSX settles with State of Maryland over 2021 coal explosion in Curtis Bay
The Maryland Department of the Environment and CSX have agreed to a civil settlement related to the 2021 explosion at a coal exporting facility in Curtis Bay.
wfmd.com
Coat And Sock Drive To Help Families In Maryland & West Virginia
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive will accept donations from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2023. The Cozy Coat and Snuggly Sock Drive was organized by Liz Wilson and Christina Bonner to help keep homeless people and those without heat warm during the winter season. Wilson...
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring
A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring. Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
Bay Net
CRITICAL MISSING: James Nalborcyk, Age 50 Of Great Mills, Last Seen December 11
GREAT MILLS, Md. – Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack and Criminal Enforcement Division are currently attempting to locate a man reported missing earlier this month from St. Mary’s County. James Volodimir Nalborcyk, 50, of Great Mills, Maryland, was reported missing by family members to the Maryland State Police...
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Cape Gazette
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland
With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made
Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
Peter Franchot: Honored to serve as state comptroller, but a ‘little burnt out’
Franchot reflects on his time as the state’s tax collector, running for governor and hints at a future, nonpolitical venture. The post Peter Franchot: Honored to serve as state comptroller, but a ‘little burnt out’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
MDOT Offering $20 Lyft Credits To Give Marylanders A Safe Ride Home This New Year
GLEN BURNIE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office announced today that it has once again increased the Lyft rideshare credit to encourage Marylanders to take advantage of the safe ride option this holiday season. The now $20 rideshare credits...
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Flips Coin At 2022 Military Bowl, Welcomes Medal Of Honor Recipients To Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan yesterday led the pregame coin toss at the 2022 Military Bowl Parade in and attended the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, where the University of Central Florida Knights took on the Duke University Blue Devils. “Maryland is the proud home to an...
Comments / 0