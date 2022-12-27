Read full article on original website
A Mother Of Five Vanished, Her Son Caught A Convicted Murderer Driving Her Car And The Police Lost All Her Case EvidenceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWashington, DC
Congressman Announces Cancer DiagnosisNews Breaking LIVE
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from November: Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Update (What’s New, What’s Closed, and What’s Coming Soon)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that have recently opened or will be coming soon to Montgomery Village, MD:. Dunkin’ is continuing its massive expansion across the country and in MoCo, with an upcoming location coming to the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Since Inspire Brands acquired Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins in late 2020 for $11.3 billion, the company has been opening in former bank locations that allow for easy installation of a drive-thru window. Dunkin has also aimed for non-traditional development that includes opening in airports and on college campuses, including the University of Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for New Year’s Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 31, Through Monday, Jan. 2
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will have schedule and program changes for the New Year’s Weekend, Saturday, Dec. 31, through Monday, Jan. 2. County offices—Closed Dec. 31-Jan. 2. MC 311—Will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. State...
National Museum of African American History and Culture to honor 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation
WASHINGTON — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) will be kicking off the New Year by recognizing the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation with a film screening, as well as encouraging visitors to reflect on the importance of that time in history by checking out unique artifacts that symbolize the era.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon Signage Up at New Dunkin’ in Montgomery Village
Coming soon signage is up and construction has begun at the upcoming Dunkin’ location in the Goshen Crossing Shopping Center in Gaithersburg/Montgomery Village. Dunkin’ is taking over the former Capital One Bank building at 20000 Goshen Rd. Click here to see to see a list of businesses opening soon in Montgomery Village. Dunkin’ has additional MoCo location currently under construction at the Layhill Center (14328 Layhill Rd) in Silver Spring as well as an upcoming location coming to the Traville Village Center in Rockville.
rockvillenights.com
Adonni's Desserts opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Has opened in the Dining Terrace food court at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. It serves treats usually found at fairs or carnivals, such as fried Oreos and funnel cake fries. Other desserts include warm cookies, sweet potato pie, warm brownies, cake, bread pudding, banana pudding, warm muffins and cookie cups. Come in from the cold for a hot apple cider or hot chocolate at Adonni's Desserts, which is across from 7-Eleven at the food court.
mocoshow.com
Restaurants Opening in MoCo in 2023
Over 100 new restaurants opened in Montgomery County in 2022 and below you’ll find a list of restaurants that are scheduled to open in 2023. Chicago based Aloha Poke Co. has announced that it will be opening a Gaithersburg location sometime in 2023. Aloha is a fast-casual style restaurant that serves “fresh-packed and tasty bowls filled with sushi-grade fish and Hawaiian-inspired raw ingredients.” Franchise operator Mary Grace Barnebey is currently considering several options for the location, according to a report by WTOP. Aloha has area locations at 1333 19th St and 50 Massachusetts Ave in NW, Washington, DC.
rockvillenights.com
See's Candies closes at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Has closed at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. The store was a pop-up shop for the holiday shopping season. See's Candies knows what it's doing, as the company had generated $401 million in revenue by the time last December came to an end. But don't they know Christmas doesn't end until January 6?
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
WUSA
9 things to do New Year's weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON — It's officially time to kiss this year goodbye and ring in 2023 with events across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. From parties at swanky hotels and bars to roller skating and art installations, there's a lot to check out in the final days of 2022!. Every week, WUSA9...
mocoshow.com
Nike Unite Sets Opening Date in Downtown Silver Spring
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023” and has now set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd according to its Google listing.
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: Examining Silver Spring’s past, present, and future as a “Black Space”
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on January 12. There are a lot of conversations going on right now about the future of downtown Silver Spring. Here’s one we should be having: Silver Spring is one of the region’s most significant Black business districts.
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
mocoshow.com
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
NBC Washington
A Science Project Designed by High School Students in Fairfax County is Now in Outer Space
It's a big day for students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax County, Virginia: A science project they designed is now in outer space. A satellite built by the young scholars launched from the International Space Station early Thursday morning. The students there are familiar...
WTOP
Shoppers flock to Tysons Corner Center for holiday returns, sales
Thousands of shoppers visited Tysons Corner Center on Tuesday to make holiday returns and to take advantage of some post-holiday sales. Some people who spoke with WTOP at the mall say an annual post-Christmas trip to the shopping center is a tradition. “Straight after Christmas Day, it’s sales shopping,” said...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Apartment Fire in Bethesda Friday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call at 7170 Woodmont Ave, the Flats at Bethesda Ave apartment complex, for a fire on the fourth floor of the residential apartment building at approximately 7am on Friday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, a small fire...
Inside Nova
Fairfax County looking for farmers market vendors
The Fairfax County Park Authority announced it has started its vendor application process for the 2023 farmers market season. "We are seeking producers of food and agricultural products (such as milk, cheese, certified organic produce, prepared foods, meats, and seafood)," a news release states. The park authority operates 10 farmers...
mocoshow.com
Intersection of Old Georgetown Road, Towne Rd, and Executive Blvd is Now Open
The new intersection of Old Georgetown Road, Towne Road and Executive Blvd. in North Bethesda, near Pike & Rose, opened to traffic earlier this week. The Towne Rd extension provides a new connection (parallel to MD-355 Rockville Pike) between Executive Blvd/Josiah Henson Parkway/Montrose Rd. The project also constructed a new cycle track and shared use path (asphalt trail) along the Western edge of Pike & Rose. Tragically, in 2020, 61-year-old James O’Connor was struck and killed by an errant driver while working on utility improvements associated with the project.
